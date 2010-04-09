Macd Kolay Al Sat

Certainly. Here's the explanation in English:

This program is a custom indicator that calculates the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and shows the crossovers between the MACD and Signal lines. Here are the main functions of the program:

  1. MACD Calculation:

    • Calculates the difference between the Fast EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and Slow EMA.
    • This difference forms the MACD line.

  2. Signal Line Calculation:

    • Creates the Signal line by taking a simple moving average (SMA) of the MACD values.

  3. Indicator Drawing:

    • Draws the MACD line in blue.
    • Draws the Signal line in red.
    • Calculates a histogram showing the difference between MACD and Signal lines (though this is not plotted).

  4. Crossover Detection and Marking:

    • Places a green up arrow at points where the MACD line crosses above the Signal line (Bullish Crossover).
    • Places a red down arrow at points where the MACD line crosses below the Signal line (Bearish Crossover).

  5. Separate Window Display:

    • The indicator is displayed in a separate window below the main price chart.

  6. Parameters:

    • Users can adjust the periods for Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal SMA.

This indicator can be used to identify trend changes and potential buy/sell points:

  • Green up arrow (Bullish Crossover): MACD crossing above the Signal line may indicate the beginning of an uptrend and a potential buying opportunity.
  • Red down arrow (Bearish Crossover): MACD crossing below the Signal line may indicate the beginning of a downtrend and a potential selling opportunity.


Recommended products
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
Indicators
What is CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL is a professional Trend Direction Filter, designed to accurately identify: the dominant direction of the market the structural quality of the movement the consistency between the main trend and acceleration phases It is not a direct entry indicator. It is not a classic oscillator. It is a context tool, designed to help the trader decide when to trade and when NOT to trade, drastically reducing noise and interpretation errors. Basic philosophy of CCI FIXED DU
DemarkSequentialMQL5
Oleh Fedorov
Indicators
Секвента Демарка (Sequential) - индикатор, демонстрирующий развитие тренда, его структуру. Довольно точно отображает начальную и конечную точки, важные точки перелома. Срабатывает по открытию свечи, поэтому перерисовок не будет никогда. Здесь нет сложных формул, только статистика, отсчёт свечей, выбранных по определённым критериям. При этом индикатор может давать очень точные сигналы для входа, особенно при поддержке какого-нибудь индикатора уровней, например, этого . Алгоритм нахождения сигнала
Divergence Matrix Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicators
Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 5 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicators
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
Ichimoku Hull Resonance System MT5
You Long Guo
Indicators
Product Overview Ichimoku-Hull Resonance System is a main‑chart multi‑indicator resonance trading system designed for both the   MT4 and MT5   platforms. It deeply integrates six dimensions — Hull Moving Average, Ichimoku cloud, Hull‑MACD, RSI, EMA, and daily open direction — into a rigorous seven‑factor resonance signal model that triggers entry signals only when all dimensions simultaneously point in the same direction, fundamentally filtering out false signals in ranging markets. At the mome
Ichimoku Signals Pro
Shahabeddin Baset
Indicators
Features All Ichimoku Signals (Selectable) : Display all reliable signals generated by the Ichimoku indicator. You can choose which signals to view based on your preferences. Filter by Signal Strength : Sort signals by their strength—whether they are weak, neutral, or strong. Live Notifications : Receive real-time notifications for Ichimoku signals. Transparent Cloud : Visualize the Ichimoku cloud in a transparent manner. Available Signals Tenkensen-Kijunsen Cross Price-Kijunsen Cross Price-C
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy
Abdullah Alhariri
Indicators
RSI Bollinger Bands Arrow Strategy is a clean and effective technical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal points using the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands . This strategy uses the RSI indicator together with the Bollinger Bands to: Sell when the price is above the upper Bollinger Band Buy when the price is below the lower Bollinger Band Signals are generated only when both indicators confirm the same market condition , ensuring higher accuracy and reduced false entrie
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Veles 5 Perfect Oscilator
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Perfect_Oscilator является опережающим и одним из самых лучших осциляторов на сегодняшний день,  использует специализированный расчет текущих цен графика.  Очень качественно и своевременно показывает смену направления, очень точный подход к уровням перекупленности и перепроданности, что позволяет своевременно принять решение по сделке.  Работает качественно на любом ТФ и с любым инструментом. Параметры: Period - период расчетов Average  - усреднение  МА Method - применяемый мето
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" for MT5 has been created to facilitate analysis at trade time. The HLC Bar was used by Richard Wyckoff and is currently widely used in "VSA" operations. Wyckoff found that using High, Low, and Close made the graph much cleaner and easier to analyze. The Indicator "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" allows: # Change the bar width; # Leave the bar the same color; # And highlight the bar that opened and closed at the same price. Colors and width is easily modified in settings
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicators
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Trilliant Trend
Philip Sint Sae
Indicators
Trilliant trend indicator. Trilliant trend is an advanced forex indicator that combines the hidden respected indicators to detect trend early . As the name suggest it is a trend indicator but incorporated to trade almost all forex strategies ( all in one ), manipulating the settings ,bands and lines in the indicator. EVERY forex strategy can be traded using trilliant trend. Conditions are met when the forming  candles touches the trilliant upper band to give a buy signal arrow and lower band to
Italo Trend Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
4.9 (10)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
KS RSI Divergence with Vertical Lines
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS_RSI_Divergence This is a  RSI Divergence Indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies Regular and Hidden divergences between price and RSI, which are signals for potential trend reversals and trend continuations. if you like this indicator and using it plz give positive feedback for more creativity in trading concept Core Purpose It automatically detects when price and RSI are not moving in sync , highlighting: Reversal signals (Regular Divergences) Trend continuation signals (Hidden Divergen
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Indicators
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
All Power In One MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
*Current Price Of Product Is 49$ For Limited Time, Next Price Of All Power In One Is 99$* All Power In One (APIO) Indicator The All Power In One (APIO) indicator is a robust tool designed to evaluate the strength of major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, and others. By analyzing the movements and directions of various currency pairs across selectable timeframes, APIO provides traders with clear insights into currency strengths and potential trading opportunities. MT4 Version of APIO is avai
Stochastic R
Antony Augustine
Indicators
Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicators
Welcome to HiperCube Renko Candles Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM This indicator provide you a real info of market transform it to Renko Candle Style. Definition Renko charts  are  a type of financial chart that measures and plots price changes, using bricks (or bars) to represent price movements . Unlike traditional candlestick charts,  Renko charts  do not display time-based information, focusing solely on price fluctuations. Features: Indicator in separate windows 
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicators
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
MACD Enhanced Buy Sel
Hasan Mecit
Indicators
This advanced MACD indicator retains the basic functions of the standard MACD while offering several additional features: Histogram Coloring: The histogram uses four different colors to clearly show increases and decreases. Light green for increasing positive values, gray for decreasing positive values, red for decreasing negative values, and orange for increasing negative values. Signal Line Crossover Arrows: Displays arrows for buy-sell signals at points where the MACD line crosses the signal
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review