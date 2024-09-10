Capital Maker Pro

💼 Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk

Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency.

The EA analyzes the market bar by bar, identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action.

⚙️ Main Features

Automatic Entry Bar by Bar
The robot analyzes each new candle to determine the dominant market direction and opens trades aligned with the trend.

Smart Recovery System (Controlled Martingale Mode)
In the event of adverse market movement, the EA applies a progressive and limited martingale strategy that seeks to balance previous losses without overexposing the account.

Advanced Risk Management
Each trade is protected through control of the maximum number of open orders, daily trading limits, and dynamic lot calculation.
Includes global closure upon reaching daily profit or loss targets.

Trend and Market Sentiment Analysis
Based on moving averages and RSI, the EA identifies the dominant market momentum before entering a trade, avoiding positions against the main trend.

Symbol-Based Configuration
Each currency pair can have its own customized parameters for TakeProfit , PipStep , and Multiplier , ensuring optimization for each instrument.

Automatic or Fixed Lot Size
The user can choose between a fixed lot size or automatic calculation based on account balance, ideal for all account types.

Pair Conflict Protection
The EA prevents simultaneous trades on correlated pairs to reduce cross-market exposure.

Built-in License Protection
Includes internal validation of user name or ID for private or commercial versions.

📊 Operating Logic

  1. On each new bar, the EA analyzes price action, technical trend, and market context.

  2. If a trading opportunity is detected, it opens a position in the direction of the trend.

  3. If the market moves against the trade, the EA activates its recovery mode, adding progressive trades using a controlled martingale approach.

  4. When the total position set reaches the defined profit target ( TakeProfit ), all trades are closed together.

⚖️ Advantages of Capital Maker Pro

✅ Entry based on price action and trend direction
✅ Martingale system with built-in risk control
✅ Dynamic configuration per symbol
✅ Automatic lot size management
✅ Protection against correlated pairs
✅ Optimized for fast and stable execution

🧩 Main Parameters

  • TakeProfit – Target profit per trading cycle

  • PipStep – Distance between consecutive orders

  • Multiplier – Lot increase factor

  • MaxOrders – Maximum number of active trades

  • DailyLimit – Daily operation limit

  • MagicNumber – Unique identifier for the EA


    🧾 Important Notice

    • This EA does not guarantee profits and does not eliminate trading risk.

    • Before using it on a live account, it is strongly recommended to perform demo testing and adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance.

    • Capital Maker Pro is designed to automate trade execution and management, but the final responsibility for its configuration and usage lies with the user.

    🚀 Conclusion

    Capital Maker Pro is a robust and flexible system that combines trend analysis, price action, and controlled martingale logic to deliver a low-risk, efficient automated trading approach.

    Ideal for traders seeking a balance between performance, risk control, and professional automation.

    🚀 My Expert Advisors available on MQL5:

    🔹 Megalodon EAhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113429

    ✅ Professional automation
    ✅ Flexible configuration
    ✅ Designed to optimize your trading

    👉 Explore more on the MQL5 Market.



    Recommended products
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
    Nitro Pips EA
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    The expert advisor opens trades when the forex market is ranging and the NITRO PIPS indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. Verify the recommended currency pairs for the current market conditions here   and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is M5 . For better results you must use a broker with  Low Spreads . Recommended Settings at Comment   #2
    HFT King Ea
    Ram Klein Caputol
    Experts
    Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Magical Scalper EA
    Muhammad Nouman
    Experts
    Magical Scalper EA  is the advanced   grid system   which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Features: One Chart Setup:   you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple   currency pairs suppo
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
    Simple Moving Average with RSI and Stochastic
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMA and RSI are aligned in the same direction and when the Stochastic has left overbought/oversold areas. The 5 and 10 SMA are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair
    FREE
    Forex GoPro
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Experts
    ATTENTION: This EA looks for trends in multiple timeframes and analyzes 28 currency pairs at the same time which makes it impossible to fully test it on the MT4 StrategyTester. The expert advisor opens trades when the  Forex GoPro  indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. Verify the recommended currency pairs for the current market conditions   here . The recommended timeframe to operate is  M5 . Fo
    BBMA Grid Combination
    Kahfi Pangariduwan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
    Taranus
    Viktor Shpakovskiy
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Taranus is a multifunctional EA, a universal assistant to a trader, designed to work under the control of a trader. The EA has a large set of tools and can work: by indicators, by trading levels, by trend lines, by martingale strategy, trade on news. It has: several filters to determine the trend, a multi-level risk management system, money management, virtual stop loss, universal trailing stop, can work with any type of orders. Set files and a guide to the Taranus EA can be found in the "Commen
    Opposite market
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Experts
    Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Experts
    GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
    FDM Strategy
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
    Hedging Forex EA1
    Samir Arman
    5 (2)
    Experts
    ️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
    Marek Kupka
    Experts
    Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Experts
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    Wolf Stream
    Vadym Nemo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wolf Stream Robot   features a unique ability to "see" the chart the same way a human does. This is precisely why it accurately reads market sentiment. The fears and hopes of the crowd form in real-time, based on current situations. The robot reacts to them and acts optimally for each scenario. Real-time trading has yielded a   103% gain since July 26, 2021   (3.5 months). The market has many distinct phases, each fundamentally different in nature. Therefore, an individual approach to each is re
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    VR Black Box
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Experts
    Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
    GAlpha
    Evgenii Tarkov
    Experts
    A high-frequency analytical tool designed specifically for trading in gold (XAU/USD). It combines modern market analysis techniques, machine learning, and an adaptive risk management strategy to maximize profits in the highly volatile environment typical of the precious metals market. Key Features: Adaptive Volatility-oriented strategy: The operation of an automated correction device (stop loss, take profit) is controlled by a fluid environment using the ATR (Average True Range) indicator. H
    Project Infinity
    Sergey Yarmish
    Experts
    The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
    Exotic Adv
    Ivan Simonika
    Experts
    Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Experts
    Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
    FREE
    Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
    Tufan Gocmen
    Experts
    This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
    DracoAI
    Hua Manh Hung
    Experts
    DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.69 (13)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (171)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (21)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    Experts
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    5 (2)
    Experts
    ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Nexus EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Nexus EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be traded over time. It is recommended to stay invested for at least one year to experience its real potential. Just like professional trading, there can be losing weeks
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Gold Emperor EA
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    The Golden Way
    Lin Lin Ma
    Experts
    The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.77 (31)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    Experts
    One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    Goldzilla Scalping
    Gun Gun Gunawan
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
    XAU Flux MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    Experts
    XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor >>>User Guide <<< XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements. Key Features: XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and
    Fundamental Trader
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.82 (17)
    Experts
    Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
    Gann Gold EA MT4
    Elif Kaya
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
    Greedy Red
    Mihails Babuskins
    4.34 (29)
    Experts
    Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file Real monitoring signals:    Please see links on my profile Greedy Red is an Expert Advisor is designed based on Volume Profile FR . Volume Profile FR  calculates volume in price levels (typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Greedy Red(GR)’
    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Gold Medalist
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    More from author
    EA Budak Ubat Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    How it Works When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. No existing positions on the chart: If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade. If bearish, it enters a sell trade. Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss). Existing positions with the last one in loss: The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user. It enters a tr
    AFX Global Expert
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). Operating Mode Opens trades on each new bar. Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions. Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe. Rec
    Megalodon EA MT4
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Megalodon EA MT5
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review