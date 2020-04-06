💼 Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk

Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency.

The EA analyzes the market bar by bar, identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action.

⚙️ Main Features

Automatic Entry Bar by Bar

The robot analyzes each new candle to determine the dominant market direction and opens trades aligned with the trend.

Smart Recovery System (Controlled Martingale Mode)

In the event of adverse market movement, the EA applies a progressive and limited martingale strategy that seeks to balance previous losses without overexposing the account.

Advanced Risk Management

Each trade is protected through control of the maximum number of open orders, daily trading limits, and dynamic lot calculation.

Includes global closure upon reaching daily profit or loss targets.

Trend and Market Sentiment Analysis

Based on moving averages and RSI, the EA identifies the dominant market momentum before entering a trade, avoiding positions against the main trend.

Symbol-Based Configuration

Each currency pair can have its own customized parameters for TakeProfit , PipStep , and Multiplier , ensuring optimization for each instrument.

Automatic or Fixed Lot Size

The user can choose between a fixed lot size or automatic calculation based on account balance, ideal for all account types.

Pair Conflict Protection

The EA prevents simultaneous trades on correlated pairs to reduce cross-market exposure.

Built-in License Protection

Includes internal validation of user name or ID for private or commercial versions.

📊 Operating Logic

On each new bar, the EA analyzes price action, technical trend, and market context. If a trading opportunity is detected, it opens a position in the direction of the trend. If the market moves against the trade, the EA activates its recovery mode, adding progressive trades using a controlled martingale approach. When the total position set reaches the defined profit target ( TakeProfit ), all trades are closed together.

⚖️ Advantages of Capital Maker Pro

✅ Entry based on price action and trend direction

✅ Martingale system with built-in risk control

✅ Dynamic configuration per symbol

✅ Automatic lot size management

✅ Protection against correlated pairs

✅ Optimized for fast and stable execution

🧩 Main Parameters

TakeProfit – Target profit per trading cycle

PipStep – Distance between consecutive orders

Multiplier – Lot increase factor

MaxOrders – Maximum number of active trades

DailyLimit – Daily operation limit

MagicNumber – Unique identifier for the EA





🧾 Important Notice

This EA does not guarantee profits and does not eliminate trading risk .

Before using it on a live account, it is strongly recommended to perform demo testing and adjust parameters according to your risk tolerance.

Capital Maker Pro is designed to automate trade execution and management, but the final responsibility for its configuration and usage lies with the user.

🚀 Conclusion

Capital Maker Pro is a robust and flexible system that combines trend analysis, price action, and controlled martingale logic to deliver a low-risk, efficient automated trading approach.

Ideal for traders seeking a balance between performance, risk control, and professional automation.

