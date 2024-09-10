Automatic Trading System – Bar-by-Bar Entry with Recovery Mode

This trading software is designed to operate automatically on every new bar, analyzing price action, trend, and market sentiment to decide whether to open a buy or sell trade.

Core Features

Executes trades on every new bar.

Analyzes price action for strategic decision-making.

Configurable for any asset and timeframe.

Fully automatic and highly customizable.

Supports multiple currency pairs and markets.

Optimized for efficient risk management.

Ideal for traders seeking an adaptable and effective strategy.

Now available to boost your trading performance.

Optional Recovery Mode

When enabled, the system enters an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses from losing trades.

It uses an optimized, low-risk strategy to recover positions.

Expert Advisor: Capital Maker Pro

Timeframe and Session Settings

TimeFEntrada : 1 Minute – The EA operates on a 1-minute timeframe.

UseTradingTimeFilter : false – Time filter for trading is disabled.

session1_asia_enabled : true – Asian session enabled.

session2_london_enabled : true – London session enabled.

session3_ny_enabled : true – New York session enabled.

Trading Sessions

Asia Start: 03:10 End: 06:00

London Start: 10:10 End: 14:45

New York Start: 15:00 End: 18:00



Trading Days

Monday: true

Tuesday: true

Wednesday: true

Thursday: true

Friday: true

Saturday: true

Sunday: true

Order Management Settings

UseSet : false – No preset configuration used.

AddMNewTradeBuy : true – Allows new buy orders.

AddMartingaleTradeBuy : false – Martingale not used on buys.

AddMNewTradeSell : true – Allows new sell orders.

AddMartingaleTradeSell : false – Martingale not used on sells.

Profit and Loss Configuration

TakeProfit : 100.0 – Take Profit for regular orders (in points).

TakeProfitM : 50.0 – Take Profit for martingale orders (in points).

PipStep : 180.0 – Minimum distance in pips before new trades are allowed.

Lot Size Configuration

LotsB : 0.01 – Base lot size for buy trades.

LotsS : 0.01 – Base lot size for sell trades.

LotExponent : 1.44 – Lot multiplication factor for martingale.

AutoCompoundLots : true – Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance.

CapitalPer0.01Lot : 2500.0 – For every $2500 of capital, assigns 0.01 lots.

Security and Limits

MagicNumber_Buy : 10278 – Magic number for buy orders.

Max_Trades_Buy : 20 – Maximum number of buy trades allowed.

MagicNumber_Sell : 22324 – Magic number for sell orders.

Max_Trades_Sell : 20 – Maximum number of sell trades allowed.

Additional Functionalities

EnableProfitCheck : Enabled – Automatically checks profit.

EvaluateAllPairs : false – Evaluates only the current pair.

DailyProfitThresholdMultiplier : 2.0 – Multiplier for the daily profit threshold.

LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay : true – Limits martingale trades to one per day.



