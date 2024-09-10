Capital Maker Pro
- Experts
- Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
- Versione: 20.35
- Aggiornato: 26 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Automatic Trading System – Bar-by-Bar Entry with Recovery Mode
This trading software is designed to operate automatically on every new bar, analyzing price action, trend, and market sentiment to decide whether to open a buy or sell trade.
Core Features
-
Executes trades on every new bar.
-
Analyzes price action for strategic decision-making.
-
Configurable for any asset and timeframe.
-
Fully automatic and highly customizable.
-
Supports multiple currency pairs and markets.
-
Optimized for efficient risk management.
-
Ideal for traders seeking an adaptable and effective strategy.
-
Now available to boost your trading performance.
Optional Recovery Mode
When enabled, the system enters an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses from losing trades.
It uses an optimized, low-risk strategy to recover positions.
Expert Advisor: Capital Maker Pro
Timeframe and Session Settings
-
TimeFEntrada : 1 Minute – The EA operates on a 1-minute timeframe.
-
UseTradingTimeFilter : false – Time filter for trading is disabled.
-
session1_asia_enabled : true – Asian session enabled.
-
session2_london_enabled : true – London session enabled.
-
session3_ny_enabled : true – New York session enabled.
Trading Sessions
-
Asia
-
Start: 03:10
-
End: 06:00
-
-
London
-
Start: 10:10
-
End: 14:45
-
-
New York
-
Start: 15:00
-
End: 18:00
-
Trading Days
-
Monday: true
-
Tuesday: true
-
Wednesday: true
-
Thursday: true
-
Friday: true
-
Saturday: true
-
Sunday: true
Order Management Settings
-
UseSet : false – No preset configuration used.
-
AddMNewTradeBuy : true – Allows new buy orders.
-
AddMartingaleTradeBuy : false – Martingale not used on buys.
-
AddMNewTradeSell : true – Allows new sell orders.
-
AddMartingaleTradeSell : false – Martingale not used on sells.
Profit and Loss Configuration
-
TakeProfit : 100.0 – Take Profit for regular orders (in points).
-
TakeProfitM : 50.0 – Take Profit for martingale orders (in points).
-
PipStep : 180.0 – Minimum distance in pips before new trades are allowed.
Lot Size Configuration
-
LotsB : 0.01 – Base lot size for buy trades.
-
LotsS : 0.01 – Base lot size for sell trades.
-
LotExponent : 1.44 – Lot multiplication factor for martingale.
-
AutoCompoundLots : true – Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance.
-
CapitalPer0.01Lot : 2500.0 – For every $2500 of capital, assigns 0.01 lots.
Security and Limits
-
MagicNumber_Buy : 10278 – Magic number for buy orders.
-
Max_Trades_Buy : 20 – Maximum number of buy trades allowed.
-
MagicNumber_Sell : 22324 – Magic number for sell orders.
-
Max_Trades_Sell : 20 – Maximum number of sell trades allowed.
Additional Functionalities
-
EnableProfitCheck : Enabled – Automatically checks profit.
-
EvaluateAllPairs : false – Evaluates only the current pair.
-
DailyProfitThresholdMultiplier : 2.0 – Multiplier for the daily profit threshold.
-
LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay : true – Limits martingale trades to one per day.