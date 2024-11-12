EA Budak Ubat Pro

How it Works

When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter.

No existing positions on the chart:
  • If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade.
  • If bearish, it enters a sell trade.
  • Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss).
Existing positions with the last one in loss:
  • The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user.
  • It enters a trade based on the candle, calculates the lot size using the martingale method, and sets a Stop Loss if the variable is > 0.
EA Parameters Execution Mode:
  • Every New Bar: Analyzes on every new candle; enters trades only after a new candle appears, following distance settings for the new layer.
  • Every Tick: Enters trades immediately when attached and a new layer immediately when the order distance is met.
Positions Mode:
  • Default mode: Buy & Sell.
  • Optionally configured to operate only in Buy or Sell.
Analysis Method:

Determines the first trade direction if no positions exist. Options include:

  • Classic Candle (Bull/Bear)
  • SMA
Lot Management:
  • Initial Lot Size: Defines the size for the first order.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Increases lot size after the first trade based on the multiplier value.
Take Profit:
  • Defines the Take Profit for the EA if configured.
Distance Settings Between Orders:
  • Minimum/Maximum Distance: Defines the range between orders.
  • Distance Increment Between Orders: Increases the distance for each additional layer.
Max Trade:
  • Sets the maximum number of orders the EA can open in one direction.


    More from author
    Capital Maker Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency. The EA analyzes the market bar by bar , identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action. ️ Main Features Automatic Entry Bar by Bar The robot a
    AFX Global Expert
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). Operating Mode Opens trades on each new bar. Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions. Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe. Rec
    Megalodon EA MT4
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Megalodon EA MT5
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi
    111
    Nazhdat Dzhaliabi 2025.02.10 16:11 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    1543
    Reply from developer Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.15 20:23
    thanks
    Reply to review