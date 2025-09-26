Capital Maker Pro

Automatic Trading System – Bar-by-Bar Entry with Recovery Mode

This trading software is designed to operate automatically on every new bar, analyzing price action, trend, and market sentiment to decide whether to open a buy or sell trade.

Core Features

  • Executes trades on every new bar.

  • Analyzes price action for strategic decision-making.

  • Configurable for any asset and timeframe.

  • Fully automatic and highly customizable.

  • Supports multiple currency pairs and markets.

  • Optimized for efficient risk management.

  • Ideal for traders seeking an adaptable and effective strategy.

  • Now available to boost your trading performance.

Optional Recovery Mode

When enabled, the system enters an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses from losing trades.
It uses an optimized, low-risk strategy to recover positions.

Expert Advisor: Capital Maker Pro

Timeframe and Session Settings

  • TimeFEntrada : 1 Minute – The EA operates on a 1-minute timeframe.

  • UseTradingTimeFilter : false – Time filter for trading is disabled.

  • session1_asia_enabled : true – Asian session enabled.

  • session2_london_enabled : true – London session enabled.

  • session3_ny_enabled : true – New York session enabled.

Trading Sessions

  • Asia

    • Start: 03:10

    • End: 06:00

  • London

    • Start: 10:10

    • End: 14:45

  • New York

    • Start: 15:00

    • End: 18:00

Trading Days

  • Monday: true

  • Tuesday: true

  • Wednesday: true

  • Thursday: true

  • Friday: true

  • Saturday: true

  • Sunday: true

Order Management Settings

  • UseSet : false – No preset configuration used.

  • AddMNewTradeBuy : true – Allows new buy orders.

  • AddMartingaleTradeBuy : false – Martingale not used on buys.

  • AddMNewTradeSell : true – Allows new sell orders.

  • AddMartingaleTradeSell : false – Martingale not used on sells.

Profit and Loss Configuration

  • TakeProfit : 100.0 – Take Profit for regular orders (in points).

  • TakeProfitM : 50.0 – Take Profit for martingale orders (in points).

  • PipStep : 180.0 – Minimum distance in pips before new trades are allowed.

Lot Size Configuration

  • LotsB : 0.01 – Base lot size for buy trades.

  • LotsS : 0.01 – Base lot size for sell trades.

  • LotExponent : 1.44 – Lot multiplication factor for martingale.

  • AutoCompoundLots : true – Automatically adjusts lot size based on account balance.

  • CapitalPer0.01Lot : 2500.0 – For every $2500 of capital, assigns 0.01 lots.

Security and Limits

  • MagicNumber_Buy : 10278 – Magic number for buy orders.

  • Max_Trades_Buy : 20 – Maximum number of buy trades allowed.

  • MagicNumber_Sell : 22324 – Magic number for sell orders.

  • Max_Trades_Sell : 20 – Maximum number of sell trades allowed.

Additional Functionalities

  • EnableProfitCheck : Enabled – Automatically checks profit.

  • EvaluateAllPairs : false – Evaluates only the current pair.

  • DailyProfitThresholdMultiplier : 2.0 – Multiplier for the daily profit threshold.

  • LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay : true – Limits martingale trades to one per day.



Video Capital Maker Pro
