Boom index scalping indicator

DC Boom 1000 Scalping Strategy Guide

**Price**: $30

**Contact**:

WhatsApp/Telegram: +27683229304

WhatsApp/Telegram: +27671192993

1. Understanding the Boom 1000 Index

Boom 1000 Index: A synthetic index known for generating upward spikes. This strategy focuses on capturing the brief downward movements between spikes by selling when specific signals appear.

2. Timeframe

M1 Timeframe: This strategy is exclusively designed for the 1-minute (M1) chart, allowing you to make quick trades and capture small but consistent profits.

3. The Indicator Setup

Indicator: The strategy uses an arrow-based indicator that identifies potential sell opportunities.

Signal: A sell signal is generated when an arrow appears above a candlestick on the M1 chart.

4. Key Features of the Strategy

Non-Repainting: The indicator does not repaint, meaning the signals remain consistent and reliable even after the candlestick closes.

Phone Compatibility: The strategy can be executed on mobile devices, making it convenient for traders on the go.

99% Accuracy: The indicator boasts a high accuracy rate, providing confidence in each trade signal.

Audible Alert: An audible alert sounds when a sell signal is generated, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Receive push notifications on your phone when a signal appears, allowing you to take action promptly, even if you’re away from your trading platform.

5. How to Use the Indicator

M1 Timeframe: This strategy is designed to be used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Sell Signal: When the red down arrow appears on the chart, it indicates a potential sell opportunity.

Opening a Sell Position: As soon as the red down arrow appears, open a sell position immediately.

Holding the Trade: Hold the trade for 5 to 10 M1 candles or approximately 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the market conditions and your comfort level.

Stop Loss: Place the stop loss just above the previous recent spike. This helps protect your trade from sudden reversals.

6. How to Install the Boom 1000 Scalping Indicator on MT5

1. Download the Indicator: Ensure you have the Boom 1000 Scalping Indicator file (.ex5 or .mq5 format) downloaded to your device.

2. Open MT5 Platform: Launch your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

3. Access the Data Folder: Click on File in the top menu. Select Open Data Folder from the dropdown menu.

4. Navigate to the Indicators Folder: In the Data Folder, open the MQL5 folder. Inside the MQL5 folder, locate and open the Indicators folder.

5. Copy the Indicator File: Copy the downloaded Boom 1000 Scalping Indicator file. Paste it into the Indicators folder.

6. Refresh or Restart MT5: Go back to the MT5 platform. In the Navigator window, right-click on Indicators and select Refresh. Alternatively, you can close and reopen the MT5 platform.

7. Attach the Indicator to Your Chart: In the Navigator window, expand the Indicators list. Locate the Boom 1000 Scalping Indicator. Drag and drop it onto the Boom 1000 M1 chart. Configure any settings as needed and click OK.

8. Verify Installation: The indicator should now be visible on your M1 chart, and you should be ready to follow the strategy as outlined.

7. Trade Management

Exit Strategy: Close the trade after capturing 5 to 10 candles. This prevents overexposure and protects your profits.

Stop Loss: Set a tight stop loss just above the recent high or near the arrow signal to limit potential losses.

8. Risk Management

Position Size: Adjust your lot size to ensure that you're risking no more than 1-2% of your account balance per trade.

Avoid Overtrading: Stick to the plan of taking only 5 to 10 candles per trade. Avoid the temptation to stay in the trade longer, as this increases the risk of encountering a spike.

9. Additional Tips

Timing: Focus on high-activity periods when the market is showing clear downward momentum.

Backtesting: Before going live, backtest the strategy on historical data to ensure its effectiveness and to fine-tune your approach.


Recommended products
Simple Strategy indicator
Vladimir Kuzmin
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
FREE
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
" Blow It Up!" - The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers: "YOLO BUY!" arrows when you should probably panic Explosive rectangle confetti (because why not?) 200+ soul-crushing quotes like "Your stop loss is imaginary" and "This is n't trading, it's donating to whales" Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is lik e Therapy - Because daytrading shouldn't fe el like watching paint dry! Highlights
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Swing Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (6)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $70$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
Consolidation Zone MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Consolidation Zone   Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT4 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118734 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1.   Consolidation Det
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Binary Trend System MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Binary Trend System is a professional arrow indicator designed for traders who value transparency and stability. The algorithm is based on time-tested Price Action patterns. The indicator reads market impulses, providing clear entry points (Buy/Sell) directly on your chart. Our algorithm handles the routine analysis, leaving you with only one task — opening the order. Today, the market is flooded with neural network-based "black boxes" whose logic is hidden from the user. We took a different pa
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicators
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
LT Volume
Thiago Duarte
4.73 (15)
Indicators
LT Volume is the natural evolution of the conventional volume indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed to deliver a much smarter and more dynamic flow analysis, it goes far beyond traditional limited bars, providing a powerful set of features to enhance your institutional reading. Ideal for tracking liquidity and detecting exhaustion points or breakouts, the indicator makes visual interaction on your chart much smoother. Key Features Flexible Volume: Supports Tick Volume or Real Market Volume r
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Indicators
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy.    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.    Whether you're a scal
Spread highlighter
Jonathan Daniel Marion
Indicators
This spread indicator displays the actual spread of each candle. It highlights the maximum spread and the minimum spread of the chosen symbol. This indicator is very helpful to see in real time the spread evolution helping to avoid taking a trade when the spread is too high. Inputs: Print value in Points: if true displays the spread as a whole number D isplay minimum and maximum spread of the past N days: select the number of days to consider the maximum and minimum spread Automatically adj
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Structure
Atila Ribeiro
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Structure Harmonic Pattern Structure is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects classic harmonic patterns using strict Fibonacci ratio validation and XABCD price structure. Designed for traders who value precision, clean visuals, and structured analysis, the indicator highlights potential reversal zones based on price geometry, supporting consistent and objective decision-making. SUPPORTED HARMONIC PATTERNS Gartley (222) Butterfly Bat Crab Shark Cy
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Master Edition
Peter Ofunda Fischer
Experts
Harvester Pro Universal Master The Ultimate Volatility Breakout & Trend-Following Solution for XAUUSD and Major Pairs. Harvester Pro Universal Master is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for high-performance trading on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs like EURUSD , this EA combines a sophisticated Volatility Breakout engine with a robust EMA/TEMA Trend-Following filter to capture explosive market moves with surg
Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Indicators
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Power Trade Indicator Plus
Joel Malebana
Indicators
Introducing the Power Trade Plus indicator designed by a small group of traders with a few years of experience trading the market profitably.  The Power Trade Plus is derived from the Power Trade indicator,  the indicator strive in powerful sniper entries and take profit levels,  with an algorithm that's can determine the markets volatility and Provides entries based on the current market volatility. This indicator is much more effective in stock ,currencies and indices.
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Harami Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
If you are using naked eyes to find candlestick patterns on your chart it's a good thing but it requires your time and attention and still you miss some patterns here and there. Don't worry! This indicator will help you to find "Harami Candlestick Pattern" on your chart very easily. *Note: Default inputs are set for EURUSD H1 (1 hour) timeframe. This is an alert system which gives you alerts whenever harami candlestick pattern happens. Types of alerts it can give you are: 1. Audible Alerts - Thi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Gold xauusd scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator The Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool crafted for traders who specialize in scalping. This indicator is optimized for the M5 timeframe , ensuring precise signals, but it is also versatile enough to be used on M1 and M15 charts to suit various trading strategies. Key Features Trend-Following Accuracy : Identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities by analyzing trend direction effectively. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Best
Boom 500 Index precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a criti
Boom and crash index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cri
Boom 300 Index Precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cr
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Vix 75 dominus EA
David Chokumanyara
2 (1)
Experts
Experience unparalleled trading performance with the VIX 75 Dominus EA, your ultimate solution for dominating the Volatility 75 Index. This fully automated trading robot is designed to optimize your trading strategy on the M15 timeframe, ensuring you capitalize on market movements with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, the VIX 75 Dominus EA empowers you to trade smarter, not harder. ### Key Features: - **Optimized for M15 Timeframe**: Tailored for pinpoint
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Crash 900 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Boom 900 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900 Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator works across multi
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 500 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you t
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review