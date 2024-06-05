Boom and crash index precision spike detector

Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.





Key Features:

1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable.

2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a critical market movement.

3. **Mobile Compatibility with VPS**: Our tool can be seamlessly operated on mobile devices when used with a Virtual Private Server (VPS), providing flexibility and convenience.

4. **Pinpoint Accuracy**: Enjoy high precision with a 90% accuracy rate, helping you make more informed trading decisions.

5. **Comprehensive User Guide**: A detailed guide is included to help you install and utilize the detector effectively, ensuring you can maximize its potential.

6. **Audible Alerts**: Get audible notifications for spikes, enabling you to react swiftly to market changes.

7. **Exit Signals**: Receive clear exit signals for optimal trade exits, safeguarding your profits.

8. **User-Friendly Interface**: The detector features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders.





Our Spike Detector is your ultimate companion for navigating the volatile Boom and Crash markets, providing you with the tools needed to enhance your trading strategy and achieve better results.