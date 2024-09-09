Boom 900 sniper spike detector

Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900

Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: The indicator works across multiple timeframes, including M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1, with the best results on the M1 timeframe for precise scalping.
  • Simplified Spike Detection: Displays a lime up arrow and a lime up arrow with a red dot, providing clear entry points for your trades.
  • Strong Signal Alerts: The lime up arrow with a red dot signals a strong setup, allowing you to catch at least 3 spikes, maximizing your trading success.
  • Non-Repainting Technology: Enjoy reliable and consistent signals without any repainting, boosting your confidence in your trades.
  • Real-Time Notifications: Stay updated with immediate alerts via sound, email, and push notifications, so you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Suitable for all traders, from beginners to experts, making it easy to integrate into your trading strategy.

How to Trade Using the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector:

  1. Entry Signal: Open a buy position when a lime up arrow appears. For stronger signals, look for the lime up arrow with a red dot, which indicates a setup that can catch at least 3 spikes.
  2. Stop Loss: Set the stop loss to 10 M1 candles or 10 minutes. If no spike occurs within this time, manually close the trade.
  3. Exit Strategy: For the standard lime up arrow, close the position after 10 minutes or if a spike occurs earlier. For the strong signal (arrow with a red dot), hold the trade until at least 3 spikes occur before closing.

The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is your trusted partner for trading Boom 900, offering precise signals across multiple timeframes with optimal performance on M1, ensuring you make the most of every spike opportunity.


Recommended products
Veles ZigZag
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Представлен принципиально новый индикатор ZigZag, который отличается от стандартного абсолютной легкостью, быстродействием расчетов и очень высокой точностью. В основе индикатора заложен принцип цикличности рынка с совокупностью анализа количества текущих баров и их основных ценовых уровней. Чем меньше баров для определения расчетов, тем более агрессивная постройка линий индикатора. Как и в  стандартном индикаторе перерисовывается только последняя линия, при изменении достигнутого экстремума. П
Price Action 6 Pattern Pro
Eduard Elago
Indicators
Price Action 6 Pattern Pro Price Action 6 Pattern Pro is a MetaTrader 5 technical indicator that automatically detects and visualizes six classical Price Action patterns directly on the chart. The indicator is designed for market analysis. It does not open, modify or close trades. Signals are generated from confirmed price structures and can be displayed as arrows, text labels and optional graphical pattern structures. The indicator detects: Inside Bar Breakout Outside Bar Pivot Point Reversal (
FREE
XCycle
Igor Nagorniuk
Indicators
XCycle - Cycle-Based Trading Indicator for MT5 General Description XCycle is a professional technical analysis indicator based on market cycle theory. The indicator detects minor (short-term) and major (long-term) market cycles, generating buy and sell signals while considering the current trend and market volatility. Application Areas Markets: - Forex - all major, cross, and exotic currency pairs - Cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins (BTC/USD, ETH/USD, etc.) - Indices - S&P 500,
Fractals
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
The Fractals indicator displays on the chart only fractals with the specified parameters in the indicator settings. This allows you to more accurately record a trend reversal, excluding false reversals. According to the classical definition of a fractal, it is a candlestick - an extremum on the chart, which was not crossed by the price of 2 candles before and 2 candles after the appearance of a fractal candle. This indicator provides the ability to adjust the number of candles before and after t
Reversal Identifier MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Reversal Identifier MT5 - An indicator that can find reversal points on a chart. It works without redrawing or delays, identifies fractal peaks and troughs, and marks reversals with arrows. The indicator identifies early reversal points, after which a correction or change in trend direction occurs. The best use case for this indicator is on two time frames, using the higher time frame to determine the trend and the lower time frame to receive entry signals. The indicator can be used alone or in
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
Wyckoff Schematic Detector
Felicien Badou Diouf
Indicators
Wyckoff Schematic Detector Accumulation Distribution Spring UTAD Automatically detects and labels the classic Wyckoff accumulation and distribution sequence — PS, SC, AR, ST, Spring, SOS, LPS and the distribution mirror PSY, BC, AR, ST, UTAD, SOW, LPSY — from price structure combined with volume and bar range analysis. Draws the trading range, marks each event on the bar where it occurred, and alerts on new events. Everything is evaluated on closed bars only, so nothing repaints. Automate the Wy
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
Double top or bottom MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of patterns #13 - #20 ("Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", types Adam-Adam, Adam-Eva, Eva-Adam, Eva-Eva) from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Adam - sharp tops/bottoms, Eva - flat ones. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period K - an additional parameter that influences the accuracy of pattern shape recognition. The smalle
Peaks and Troughs MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator detects important peaks and troughs (extremes) on the chart. These points can be used to plot support/resistance levels and trend lines, as well as any other graphical analysis. These points can serve as reference points for setting trading orders. The indicator does not redraw . Settings: Size_History  - the size of the calculated history. Num_Candles_Right  - number of candles to the right of the peak or trough. Num_Candles_Left  - number of candles to the left of the peak or
Waves Multi Timeframe
Krisztian Fazekas
Indicators
This indicator helps you to identify trends and patterns. It shows the short-term, medium-term and long-term trend at the same time on the screen. It supports every timeframe except monthly. This indicator NOT implement the ZigZag indicator, but it uses its own, fast react algorithm. Supported markets: -         Forex -         Metal -         Energies Spot -         in Energies Futures only o    US Crude Oils -         in Indices Spot only o    US Tech 100 Index o    UK 100 Index o    US Wall
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
PZ Pennants MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
SMC Unmitigated Finding
Panthita Aichoi
Indicators
SMC Unmitigated Finding is a indicator for find unmitigated supply and demand in previous legs of price Settings Zigzag Settings ZZDepth - by Default is 12. ZZDeviation - by Default is 5. ZZBackStep - by Default is 3. Horizontal Line Settings SupportColor-  color for Support line.  ResistanceColor  -  color for Resistance line. Settings Num of Show -  Number of Support & Resistance Show.
AB TrapRadar
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs: –   Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of. –   Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait. –   Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its
Monster Harmonics Pattern Scanner
Shoheb Iqbal
Indicators
HIGH WIN RATE PUSHING SOMETIMES 79% AND FURTHER the price will jump back to $299 This indicator will not be free from today  NEW UPGRADE IS GOING TO BE RELEASED FOR ONLY WHO HAVE BOUGHT the indicator AND NOT FOR FOR FREE USERS WHO USED IT FOR FREE  THOSE WHO HAVE ENJOYED IT THANK YOU FOR TAKING YOUR TIME AND HELPING ME SUPPORT MY WORK  AND HOPE TO SEE YOUR REVIEWS  AND COMMENTS LOT OF LOVE TO MY TRADERS Monster Harmonics Pattern Scanner is an advanced harmonic pattern detection system for MetaTr
AutoTrend Pro
Aram Hussein Mohammed
Indicators
TL Method — Automatic Trendline Detection & Strength Indicator Tired of drawing trendlines manually? TL Method does it for you — automatically detecting, drawing, and scoring trendlines in real time. What it does: Scans up to 1000 bars to find valid support and resistance trendlines Scores each trendline by counting confirmed anchor touches Generates buy/sell signal arrows when price approaches strong trendlines Alerts you via popup, push notification, or sound — with smart cooldown to avoid spa
KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO
Karwan Msto Mohammed Mohammed
Indicators
Product Overview KMB Smart Pattern Analyzer PRO is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed to detect and rank high-probability market patterns inside a user-defined chart range. The indicator combines multiple analysis engines in one professional tool: Candlestick pattern analysis Classic chart pattern recognition Harmonic structure detection Smart market structure / SMC-style analysis Instead of showing random signals across the full chart, the indicator allows the user to focus on a
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bullish Hammer and bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart: - Bullish Hammer - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish Shooting Star - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile alerts. - Indicator "Hammer and Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine wit
Morning Star pattern MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT5.  No repaint, No delay. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful tool for Price Action trading - great for Up-trending markets. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C and Mobile alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Sup
Meta Trend PRO MT5
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
META TREND PRO       — is a trend-following tool that takes the guesswork out of trading and shows where the market has already made its decision. The indicator identifies key points where trends, trends, and structures change, and highlights areas where the price returns for major players to take positions. You don't just see the movement—you understand the logic behind it. All signals are recorded after the candle closes, are not redrawn, and are saved on the chart, allowing you to confidently
ChromaSphere
Bob Sulaiman
Indicators
CHROMASPHERE CHROMASPHERE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) designed by Bob's Channel. It combines a specialized SMA Crossover strategy with dynamic Support & Resistance (S/R) zone detection to provide a clear, professional trading environment. The core philosophy of this tool is visual clarity and signal integrity, ensuring that traders can focus on price action without the distraction of "repainting" indicators. Key Technical Specifications Strategy: SMA Crossover
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Gold xauusd scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator The Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool crafted for traders who specialize in scalping. This indicator is optimized for the M5 timeframe , ensuring precise signals, but it is also versatile enough to be used on M1 and M15 charts to suit various trading strategies. Key Features Trend-Following Accuracy : Identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities by analyzing trend direction effectively. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Best
Boom 500 Index precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a criti
Boom and crash index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cri
Boom 300 Index Precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cr
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Vix 75 dominus EA
David Chokumanyara
2 (1)
Experts
Experience unparalleled trading performance with the VIX 75 Dominus EA, your ultimate solution for dominating the Volatility 75 Index. This fully automated trading robot is designed to optimize your trading strategy on the M15 timeframe, ensuring you capitalize on market movements with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, the VIX 75 Dominus EA empowers you to trade smarter, not harder. ### Key Features: - **Optimized for M15 Timeframe**: Tailored for pinpoint
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Boom index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
DC Boom 1000 Scalping Strategy Guide **Price**: $30 **Contact**: WhatsApp/Telegram: +27683229304 WhatsApp/Telegram: +27671192993 1. Understanding the Boom 1000 Index Boom 1000 Index: A synthetic index known for generating upward spikes. This strategy focuses on capturing the brief downward movements between spikes by selling when specific signals appear. 2. Timeframe M1 Timeframe: This strategy is exclusively designed for the 1-minute (M1) chart, allowing you to make quick trades and capture sma
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Crash 900 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 500 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you t
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review