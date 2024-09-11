Boom 500 sniper spike detector

Introducing the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector – an advanced, non-repainting indicator specifically crafted to help you capture spikes in the Boom 500 market with precision. Whether you are an experienced trader or just starting, this indicator provides reliable signals that simplify spike trading, making it an essential addition to your trading arsenal.

Key Features:

  • Non-Repainting Signals: The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector generates highly reliable signals that do not repaint, allowing you to trade with confidence.

  • Strong Spike Signals: Equipped with two primary signals:

    • Lime Up Arrow: Indicates a standard buying opportunity.
    • Lime Up Arrow with Red Dot: A strong buy signal that suggests a potential to catch at least 3 spikes, giving traders an edge in volatile market conditions.

  • Multiple Timeframe Compatibility: Although optimized for the M1 timeframe, the indicator is versatile and can be used across M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, adapting to various trading styles.

  • Real-Time Alerts: Stay updated with audible alerts, push notifications, and email notifications, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • User-Friendly Interface: The simple and intuitive design makes it easy for traders of all levels to set up and use the indicator effectively.

  • Customizable Alerts: Tailor alerts to suit your personal trading preferences, ensuring that you receive signals when it matters most.

How It Works:

  1. Signal Detection: The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze market conditions, identifying potential spikes in the Boom 500 index. It highlights these opportunities directly on your chart, providing clear buy signals.

  2. Lime Up Arrow Signal: When the lime up arrow appears, it signals a potential buying opportunity. Open a buy position when you see this arrow, anticipating a spike. For risk management, set your stop loss to 10 M1 candles or exit the trade after 10 minutes if no spike occurs.

  3. Lime Up Arrow with Red Dot: This is the strong signal that indicates a high-probability spike scenario. It combines the lime up arrow with a red dot, suggesting that multiple spikes are likely. Open a buy position upon seeing this signal and hold the trade for at least 3 spikes before closing to maximize profit potential.

  4. Stop Loss Management: For both signal types, a recommended stop loss of 10 M1 candles helps safeguard your trade against adverse market moves, effectively managing your risk.

  5. Alerts and Notifications: The indicator provides real-time notifications through audible alerts, push notifications, and emails, keeping you connected to the market even when you’re not actively watching the charts.

Why Choose Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector?

The Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector is meticulously designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights into spike trading opportunities in the Boom 500 market. With its accurate, non-repainting signals and strong signal alerts, this indicator equips traders with the tools needed to navigate volatile market conditions with greater precision. The easy-to-use interface and comprehensive alert system ensure that traders are always ready to capitalize on high-probability setups.

Transform your trading experience with the Boom 500 Sniper Spike Detector. Catch spikes confidently, manage your trades effectively, and elevate your trading strategy to new heights. Start maximizing your potential in the Boom 500 market today!


Recommended products
On Balance Volume MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
The  OBV MTF  is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool. Core Features 1. 5-State Momentum Engine Aqua (Strong Bullish) : OBV slope rising with positive acceleration SteelBlue (Weak Bullish) : OBV rising but losing momentum Gray (Neutr
Dynamoc SR Trend Channel
JEREMIAH AREKHANDIA
Indicators
DYNAMIC SR TREND CHANNEL Dynamic SR Trend Channel is a simple indicator for trend detection as well as resistance/support levels on the current timeframe. It shows you areas where to expect possible change in trend direction and trend continuation. It works with any trading system (both price action and other trading system that use indicators) and is also very good for renko charting system as well. In an uptrend, the red line (main line) serves as the support and the blue line serves as the r
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
DoubleBB Marsi
Park Suchun
Indicators
DoubleBB MARSI — All-in-One Chart Tool Optimized for Day Trading Your price position · Market sentiment · Entry signals — all on one screen In One Line DoubleBB MARSI integrates the three essentials of day trading — daily reference levels · RSI sentiment · Double Bollinger Band signals — into a single chart, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions. Three Benefits You Get DoubleBB MARSI is more than a basic indicator — it gives you everything you need across the entire da
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Indicators
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing this product, send me a private message to claim your bonus indicator FREE . Four-speed stochastic momentum rotation indicator with closed-bar signals, divergence confirmation, quality scoring, an embedded FDI regime filter and configurable alerts. Kito Quad Momentum Rotation combines four stochastic speeds—9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10—to identify coordinated momentum turns from overbought and oversold conditions. The indicat
Markets Heat MT5
Viktor Yatsyshyn
Indicators
Markets Heat indicator can help you determine correct course of action at current market situation, by calculating market's "heat level". What is market's "heat level"? Well, it's my own way of simplifying complex market conditions to ease decision-making process. How does it work? Most of time market is moving in some narrow range and can't "decide" where to go -> flat market -> cold market. Other times, price goes Up or Down -> making trend movements -> heating the market. More powerful trends
Pullback Probability MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Pullback Probability It is an indicator that shows us the probability that the price will t urn around and we can operate that market turn. The indicator marks a line that oscillates between a percentage of 0% to 100%. The one indicated in the upper left corner shows us a help in which it informs us of the area in which the price is in real time, as well as the percentage that the candle is open. You can download the demo and test it yourself. The indicator marks 6 work zones. 1) Above 80% t
Expert Market Edge
SASA MIJIN
5 (7)
Indicators
Expert Market Edge is scalping, trending, reversal indicator, with alerts . You can use it all and fit with your strategy whatever it fits you. My recommendation is to combine with my Colored RSI , and when 2 signals are matched, and pointing same direction (for example buy on this indicator, and green on RSI, you can take a long position, stop loss should be last local low, if you want to be more conservative, add ATR. ) you can take position. If you using moving averages, that's even better i
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
TMA Centered Bands Indicator
Irina Cherkashina
5 (1)
Indicators
The TMA Centered Bands Indicator for MT5 draws bands on the chart and shows the overall price trend. It displays three bands - the lower and upper boundaries of the channel and the median.   The bands are made up of moving averages, and each of them has an MA period. The name TMA comes from triangular moving averages, as the indicator draws triangular bands.   The price will fluctuate between these ranges whenever the trend changes direction, thus creating entry and exit points.   How to trade
FREE
ICT Institutional Zones Pro
Celestine Anyango Wabomba
Indicators
ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Stochastic Dashboard Pro
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
Stochastic Dashboard PRO – Multi-Timeframe Trend & Signal Analyzer Short Description: A professional Stochastic Dashboard that displays %K and %D values across multiple timeframes, highlighting overbought/oversold conditions for quick trend analysis. Perfect for traders seeking clarity and speed. Full Description: The Stochastic Dashboard PRO is a powerful tool designed for traders who want instant access to multi-timeframe stochastic signals without switching charts. It displays %K and %D val
Trend Entry Histogram MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal
Hybrid BB LRMA
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Hybrid BB-LRMA [Trend and Volatility Engine]   Master the markets with the Hybrid BB-LRMA, a professional-grade technical analysis tool that fuses the volatility-tracking power of Bollinger Bands (BB) with the hyper-responsive Linear Regression Moving Average (LRMA) to eliminate lag and pinpoint high-probability entries with arrow Signals   Why Hybrid BB-LRMA? Most moving averages are too slow, and Bollinger Bands alone can be noisy. The Hybrid BB-LRMA solves this by using a gradient-based LRMA
GRat Clusters
Ivan Titov
Indicators
GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GDXM Session Open Line PO3
Gustavo Barros Alexandre D Almeida
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a specialized utility for traders following the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, specifically focusing on the Power of Three (PO3) concept: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. The ICT PO3 Open Line automatically identifies and plots critical opening prices from specific market sessions, allowing you to visualize price action relative to the "True Open" of the day or specific sessions. Key Features 1. Daily PO3 Open Levels The indicator tracks and draws horizonta
FREE
UGenesys Volume MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume:   Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to
Super Scanner
Li Wei Huang
Indicators
【Super Scanner】Indicator Introduction : The color of the Super Scanner which is green and climbing up means that the price trend is going up.The color of the Super Scanner is red and going down means that the price trend is going down. It is very simple to use it to judge the market trend! What's even better is that the open parameters of the indicators allow investors to adjust. You can adjust【Super Scanner】according to your needs. Adjust it faster to be closer to short-term market fluctuatio
SmartTrendMA
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Indicators
A SmartTrendMA foi projetada para identificar melhor zonas de alta, baixa e consolidação, azul alta, vermelho baixa e branco consolidação, vai te auxiliar a identificar melhor a tendência. Em parâmetro regule melhor conforme sua preferência em grau pois cada par de moeda se adequa diferentemente a cor,mude também o período e se quiser mude exponencial ou simples. 
Trend Wave Analyzer Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Trend Wave Analyzer Pro: Ride the True Market Trend Stop guessing and start seeing the real story behind price movements. Are you tired of lagging indicators that give you signals too late? Do you struggle to distinguish between a minor pullback and a major trend reversal? The Trend Wave Analyzer Pro is the definitive tool designed to give you a clear, decisive, and actionable view of the market's true momentum. For just $30, you can unlock a professional-grade analysis system that will become
Veltrion Smart Fibonacci
Atha Ilham Pratama
Indicators
Veltrion Smart Fibonacci   is a clean automatic Fibonacci structure overlay for MetaTrader 5. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows, then draws key Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed to help traders visualize market structure, retracement zones, and the golden zone without manually drawing Fibonacci tools. Key Features Automatic swing high and swing low detection Clean Fibonacci retracement overlay Horizontal Fibonacci levels for a
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicators
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
UR VolumeTrend MT5
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR VolumeTrend MT5   UR  VolumeTrend MT5 is the clearest volume indicator showing the ongoing trend in terms of volume. Works perfectly with other indicators just like UR TrendExhaustion to signal local tops and bottoms. Limited to just 2 parameters - the higher values, the longer trends it will show.  Gradient extremes show possible exhaustions of volume to catch a potential reversal. Two lines - The Volume trend and It's average. The best advantage: Easy and adjusted to all assets. There is a
Four rsi mt5
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Multi-RSI: 4 RSI in 1 for Comprehensive and Fast Market Analysis Analyze market strength and momentum like a professional. Multi-RSI combines four distinct RSI indicators into a single window, providing a clear view of market dynamics across multiple timeframes. Each RSI features a configurable period to adapt to your specific trading strategies and styles. Key Features 4 RSI in one indicator: Track multiple timeframes simultaneously. Fully customizable periods: Individually adjust each RSI to f
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
LevelsGoodFrequency
Nacer Kessir
Indicators
This indicator is based on a mathematical formula which gives you the possibility to seek and find the right frequency of the movement, and to determine its key level; just adjust the frequency parameter! Simple and highly effective; using this indicator you can easily predict the next support and  resistance    levels of the day. Also, this indicator determines the range and the next two importants levels of the movement outside this range so far. SGFL3 and RGFL3  are levels with high certainty
DoctorEdge V LINE Pump it Dump it Strategy Pro
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
Indicators
DoctorEdge V-LINE (Pump it & Dump it) Strategy Pro Confirms trend direction using smart momentum logic and key price behavior How It Works DoctorEdge V-LINE is a smart visual indicator designed to detect trend impulses and confirm their strength based on how price reacts around certain dynamic zones. Buy Trend: When price reaches level -20 , the line turns green , signaling a potential buy . If price breaks above level 0 and the line stays green, the uptrend is confirmed . If price doe
VWAPro
Goran Ilic
Indicators
Adaptive VWAP MFI Dashboard is a professional institutional-style VWAP indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive VWAP bands, MFI-based candle coloring, reversal signal detection, and a higher-timeframe moving average filter. The indicator helps traders identify overextended price movements, potential reversal zones, and trend alignment while providing a compact real-time dashboard with VWAP distance, MFI status, MA filter information, and trading statistics directly on the chart. Feature
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
Crash 500 Index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Gold xauusd scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator The Gold XAUUSD Scalping Indicator is a powerful trend-following tool crafted for traders who specialize in scalping. This indicator is optimized for the M5 timeframe , ensuring precise signals, but it is also versatile enough to be used on M1 and M15 charts to suit various trading strategies. Key Features Trend-Following Accuracy : Identifies high-probability buy and sell opportunities by analyzing trend direction effectively. Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : Best
Boom 500 Index precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a criti
Boom and crash index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cri
Boom 300 Index Precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Our Spike Detector is specifically engineered to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. This tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights. Key Features: 1. **Non-Repainting**: Our detector guarantees accuracy with non-repainting signals, ensuring your data remains consistent and reliable. 2. **Push Notifications**: Stay updated with real-time push notifications, so you never miss a cr
Crash 300 index precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Spike Detector for Boom and Crash Indices The Spike Detector is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of traders in the Boom and Crash indices markets. Optimized for M1 (1-minute) and M5 (5-minute) timeframes, this tool ensures you receive timely and actionable insights. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on its key features, advantages, installation process, and how to use it effectively. Key Features and Advantages 1. Non-Repainting: The Spike Detector guarantees accurac
Vix 75 dominus EA
David Chokumanyara
2 (1)
Experts
Experience unparalleled trading performance with the VIX 75 Dominus EA, your ultimate solution for dominating the Volatility 75 Index. This fully automated trading robot is designed to optimize your trading strategy on the M15 timeframe, ensuring you capitalize on market movements with precision and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a novice, the VIX 75 Dominus EA empowers you to trade smarter, not harder. ### Key Features: - **Optimized for M15 Timeframe**: Tailored for pinpoint
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Boom index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
DC Boom 1000 Scalping Strategy Guide **Price**: $30 **Contact**: WhatsApp/Telegram: +27683229304 WhatsApp/Telegram: +27671192993 1. Understanding the Boom 1000 Index Boom 1000 Index: A synthetic index known for generating upward spikes. This strategy focuses on capturing the brief downward movements between spikes by selling when specific signals appear. 2. Timeframe M1 Timeframe: This strategy is exclusively designed for the 1-minute (M1) chart, allowing you to make quick trades and capture sma
Boom 900 precision spike deector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 900 Precision Spike Detector is a powerful tool designed to help traders accurately identify spike opportunities in the Boom 900 market. With advanced features and precise alerts, this indicator takes the guesswork out of trading, enabling you to maximize your profits with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Get reliable signals without repainting, ensuring your trading decisions are based on accurate, real-time data. Audible Alerts: Stay
Crash 900 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 900 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Crash 900 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential sell opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay
Boom 600 precision spike detctor
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector The Boom 600 Precision Spike Detector is your ultimate tool for trading the Boom 600 market with precision and confidence. Equipped with advanced features, this indicator helps you identify potential buy opportunities and reversals, making it an essential tool for traders aiming to capture spikes with minimal effort. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Accurate, non-repainting signals that you can trust for reliable trading decisions. Audible Alerts: Stay on t
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
Boom 1k sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
1 (1)
Indicators
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 1000 The Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector is the ultimate tool for spike trading on Boom 1000, offering clear and reliable signals to help you capture high-probability trades. This advanced indicator is designed to enhance your trading strategy by simplifying spike detection and maximizing your profits. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator can be used on M1, M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes, but it works best on the M1 timefra
Boom 900 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector - Boom 900 Unlock the potential of spike trading on Boom 900 with the Boom and Crash Sniper Spike Detector. This cutting-edge indicator provides precise and clear signals, helping you identify high-probability trades and capture spikes effortlessly. Designed for traders who want to enhance their trading performance, this tool simplifies the process of detecting spike opportunities. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Compatibility : The indicator works across multi
Boom 600 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector - MQL5 Listing Description Introducing the Boom 600 Sniper Spike Detector – a cutting-edge, non-repainting indicator designed to help you effectively capitalize on spikes in the Boom 600 market. Ideal for both seasoned traders and beginners, this indicator offers precise, actionable signals to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your profit potential. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Guarantees reliable and consistent signals that do not repaint, provi
Boom 300 sniper spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Introducing the Boom 300 Sniper Spike Detector – a powerful, non-repainting indicator specifically engineered to help you master spike trading in the Boom 300 market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the game, this tool offers precise and timely signals, allowing you to catch spikes with confidence and improve your overall trading performance. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures consistent and accurate signals that do not repaint, providing you with reliable data to make con
Boom sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Boom Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a highly accurate and reliable tool, specifically crafted for traders aiming to maximize profits in the Boom markets. Whether you're trading Boom 1000, Boom 900, Boom 600, Boom 500, or Boom 300 indices, this indicator provides precision signals to streamline your scalping strategy. With a focus on accuracy and efficiency, it is an indispensable asset for traders looking to capitalize on quick market movements. K
Crash sniper scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator for MQL5 The **Crash Sniper Scalping Indicator** is a powerful and reliable tool specifically designed for traders looking to profit from the Crash markets. Whether trading Crash 1000, Crash 900, Crash 600, Crash 500, or Crash 300 indices, this indicator provides high-precision signals to simplify scalping. With its clear visual cues and accuracy, it's an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on quick market movements. Key Features: - **Multi-Timefram
Precision scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
The Precision Scalping Indicator is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed to enhance your scalping strategies across various financial markets. Whether you trade forex pairs, commodities like Gold (XAU/USD), cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), or synthetic indices from Deriv, this indicator adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals : Ensures signal reliability by displaying fixed signals that don't disappear or repaint. Audible Alerts : Real-time
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
Volatility indices panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Panther Scalping Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge! Maximize Your Profits with the Panther Scalping Indicator! We’ve transformed the powerful Panther Scalping Strategy into an advanced indicator that gives you precise Buy and Sell signals on Deriv’s Synthetic Indices , including Volatility Indices, Step, Jump, and Drift Switching Indices. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – Clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – Strong Sell Signal to capitalize on downtrends
Boom dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Take your Boom trading to the next level with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Boom , engineered specifically for precision scalping and small account growth. This powerful, non-repainting indicator is designed to catch short-term selling opportunities on Boom indices, backed by our proprietary Dynamic Trend Filter that ensures you always trade in the direction of the prevailing trend. With a built-in blue background template , your charts are clean, focused, and ready for action. Key Fe
Crash dynamic scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Unlock profitable buy setups with the DC Dynamic Scalping Indicator for Crash , purpose-built for consistent scalping and small account growth. This expertly crafted, non-repainting indicator detects optimal buy signals on Crash indices , ensuring you're in sync with the trend thanks to the built-in Dynamic Trend Filter . A clean blue background template is also included for seamless charting and visual clarity. Key Features: Trend-Based Signal Logic – The Dynamic Trend Filter ensures all b
Alpha dc indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Alpha Indicator – Precision Trading for Every Market Trade Smarter, Not Harder. The Alpha Indicator is a non-repainting, high-accuracy trading tool designed for serious traders across all styles — scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're on Forex, Gold, Crypto, NAS100, GER30, or Deriv Synthetic Indices like Volatility, Boom & Crash, this indicator adapts to your market and strategy. It combines powerful components: Alpha Trend Filter – confirms bullish or bearish momentum
Tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
TRAGOS Indicator – The GOAT of All Trading Indicators TRAGOS (Greek for “male goat”) isn’t just a name — it’s the GOAT: Greatest of All Time in trading indicators. Designed for Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Deriv Synthetic Indices (Boom & Crash, Volatility 75, Step, Jump, etc.), it gives you non-repainting buy, sell, and exit signals with unmatched clarity. Why TRAGOS? Non-Repainting Signals – 100% reliable. Audible, Email & Push Alerts – Never miss a trade. Trend Following – Rid
Crash tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Tragos – The Ultimate Crash Indices Scalping Indicator The Crash Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Crash 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you buy safely in Crash markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Buy entries only on Crash Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 c
Boom tragos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Tragos – The Ultimate Boom Indices Scalping Indicator The Boom Tragos is a powerful scalping tool designed specifically for Boom 300, 500, 600, 900, and 1000 indices . Built for traders who want precision and consistency, this indicator helps you sell safely in Boom markets while avoiding unnecessary spikes. Timeframes: M1 and M5 Scalping Focus: Sell entries only on Boom Indices Safe Holding Power: M1: Hold trades for 60 – 120 candles while avoiding spikes M5: Capture 20 – 40 candl
Crash kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator – Buy Without Fear The Crash Kerdoskopos Indicator is the ultimate tool for scalping Crash markets on the M1 timeframe . Designed with precision entry and exit rules, it allows you to buy with confidence and capture 8–10 safe candles without being caught by spikes. With yellow up arrows for entry and a red cross for exit , the indicator removes all guesswork. You’ll also receive audible alerts, push notifications, and email signals so you never miss a profitable op
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review