Nemo Wave

5

Nemo Wave is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. It s base on Trend Averaging Strategy.


Set File : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zZm8UgoiKEViWFJv_xCcv98HMpnWHu8W  

by Stunning EA (www.stunningea.com)


General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 10,000 Cent or USD1,000, recommend pair USDJPY or any pair with JPY .  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 1-4 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 10ms.


Time Frame : M30, H1,  H4


Input parameters

  • Trade_buy - Select True to Open Buy order
  • Trade_sell - Select True to Open Sell order
  • Hour_Start - Starting hour of broker time in trading activities
  • Hour_End - Ending hour of broker time in trading activities
  • Max_TP - Maximum take profit "True or False"
  • TP_in_money - Maximum take profit of value
  • TP - Take profit in point
  • SL - Stop Loss in point
  • Max_Order - Maximum open order
  • Lots - Fixed Lot Size
  • Trailing Stop - [Enable - True, Disable - False]
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop in point
  • Magic - Magic Number
  • Period_1 - Period of Moving Average 1
  • Period_2 - Period of Moving Average 2

































































































































Reviews 1
Thai Wee Chang
26
Thai Wee Chang 2018.12.19 05:49 
 

Hi Melvin, Great work with this EA. Will continue to look & wait for good products from you.. Cheers David

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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
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4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Thai Wee Chang
26
Thai Wee Chang 2018.12.19 05:49 
 

Hi Melvin, Great work with this EA. Will continue to look & wait for good products from you.. Cheers David

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