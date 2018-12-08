Nemo Wave
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 8 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Nemo Wave is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. It s base on Trend Averaging Strategy.
Set File : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1zZm8UgoiKEViWFJv_xCcv98HMpnWHu8W
by Stunning EA (www.stunningea.com)
General Recommendations
The minimum deposit is 10,000 Cent or USD1,000, recommend pair USDJPY or any pair with JPY . Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 1-4 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 10ms.
Time Frame : M30, H1, H4
Input parameters
- Trade_buy - Select True to Open Buy order
- Trade_sell - Select True to Open Sell order
- Hour_Start - Starting hour of broker time in trading activities
- Hour_End - Ending hour of broker time in trading activities
- Max_TP - Maximum take profit "True or False"
- TP_in_money - Maximum take profit of value
- TP - Take profit in point
- SL - Stop Loss in point
- Max_Order - Maximum open order
- Lots - Fixed Lot Size
- Trailing Stop - [Enable - True, Disable - False]
- Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop in point
- Magic - Magic Number
- Period_1 - Period of Moving Average 1
- Period_2 - Period of Moving Average 2
Hi Melvin, Great work with this EA. Will continue to look & wait for good products from you.. Cheers David