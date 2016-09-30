Infinitely Just

If an Expert Advisor cannot make profit on any instrument or any timeframe, it is a bad Expert Advisor.

This algorithm used the regularities inherent to any market. You can adjust this EA for working on virtually any instrument, or even on all of them at once, it all depends on your trading style.

The algorithm determines the reversal points with a certain probability based on the statistical data. The market is considered to be a random process. A random process has a normal distribution of probabilities, but the normal distribution is not natural for the market, therefore, the algorithm searches for points with maximum deviations from the normal distribution and makes a decision on performing a trade.

Recommended currencies for the H4 timeframe:

GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD,GBPAUD, GBPCAD, NZDCHF, GBPNZD.

Recommended currencies for the H1 timeframe:

GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDCHF, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, NZDCHF, GBPNZD.

You should test and optimize the EA for one pair, that's the limit of the MT4 Strategy Tester. On real and demo accounts, all pairs are working simultaneously.

The last figure shows the results of combined tests on 50 instruments, timeframes H1 and H4, 01.01.2013-01.08.2016.

The Expert Advisor trades on completed bars, so you can test and optimize it using control points; testing results with "Every tick" and "Control points" differ slightly.

The default EA settings are designed for H4. During the simultaneous tests on 50 pairs in the strategy tester from 01.01.2015 to 18.07.2016, the EA showed average profitability of 52,2%/month, or 627% annual (with $3000 initial deposit).

Choose settings that suit your trading style (aggressive or conservative). The more instruments and timeframes it uses, the more stable results it will show.





Settings

"General settings"

TF - timeframe for operation, (choose the one on which the EA is running);

- timeframe for operation, (choose the one on which the EA is running); MinEquity - minimum equity value, reaching which all positions will be closed and trading will be stopped - this protects from high losses;

- minimum equity value, reaching which all positions will be closed and trading will be stopped - this protects from high losses; GlobalEquity - maximum equity value, reaching which all positions of all will be closed, trading will start again then;

- maximum equity value, reaching which all positions of all will be closed, trading will start again then; MaxSeries - the number of instruments for simultaneous trading;

- the number of instruments for simultaneous trading; Slip - maximum slippage;

- maximum slippage; Magic - position ID (must be unique for each Expert Advisor);

- position ID (must be unique for each Expert Advisor); ECN =true - enable/disable ECN accounts;

=true - enable/disable ECN accounts; Max_Orders - maximum number of simultaneously open positions;

- maximum number of simultaneously open positions; Rus_Lat - Language of EA's messages;

- Language of EA's messages; "Instrument settings 1"

sym1=EURUSD - first instrument for operation. The first instrument should be the one on whose chart the EA is running. During testing this is the symbol specified in the strategy tester;

- first instrument for operation. MinBars1 - minimum range of bars to search deviations in;

- minimum range of bars to search deviations in; MaxBars1 - maximum range of bars to search deviations in;

- maximum range of bars to search deviations in; Step1 - step of bars to search through the range;

- step of bars to search through the range; K1 - unevenness factor, defines the max number of positions to be opened;

- unevenness factor, defines the max number of positions to be opened; OpenPerc1 - percent of deviation to start opening positions;

- percent of deviation to start opening positions; ClosePerc1 - percent of deviation to close all positions;

- percent of deviation to close all positions; RiskPerc1 - risk as % of deposit to determine the lot of positions;

- risk as % of deposit to determine the lot of positions; Depo1 - deposit used for risk calculation, if = 0 then actual deposit is used;

- deposit used for risk calculation, if = 0 then actual deposit is used; CloseProfit1 - profit per lot to close all position of a symbol;

- profit per lot to close all position of a symbol; Spred1 - maximum allowable spread to open positions;

- maximum allowable spread to open positions; "Instrument settings 2"

sym2=GBPUSD ; - second symbol for operation;

; - second symbol for operation; ...

...

It is recommended to periodically adjust the settings and change the trading instruments.

The setting files for the H1 and H4 timeframes, which have been used to obtain the result on the last figure, will be attached in the comments.