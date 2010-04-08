Heartbeat Agent

Heartbeat Agent is a cross-platform utility for monitoring the status of your trading terminal, compatible with both Windows and Linux. This tool sends regular GET requests to a specified URL, allowing you to monitor the terminal's performance and receive real-time updates on its status. If the connection to the terminal is lost for any reason, you will be immediately aware and can take the necessary actions.

Key Features of Heartbeat Agent:

  1. Cross-Platform Compatibility: Heartbeat Agent supports both Windows and Linux operating systems, providing flexibility and convenience across different environments.

  2. Reliable 24/7 Monitoring: The utility offers continuous monitoring of your terminal's status, sending regular requests to the specified URL to ensure everything is functioning correctly.

  3. Flexible Configuration: Easily configure the interval at which GET requests are sent and specify the URL to receive them, allowing you to tailor the monitoring to your specific needs.

  4. Ease of Use: Heartbeat Agent integrates seamlessly with your trading terminal in just a few steps, requiring no complex setup or specialized knowledge.

Configuration Instructions:

To ensure Heartbeat Agent works correctly, follow these steps to configure your trading terminal:

  1. URL for heartbeat requests: Specify the URL to which GET requests will be sent by Heartbeat Agent. This address must be able to receive requests from the utility.

  2. Send interval (sec): Set the interval, in seconds, at which GET requests will be sent. This allows you to control the frequency of monitoring according to your needs.

  3. Terminal Setup:

    • Open your trading terminal settings.
    • Navigate to the "Expert Advisors" section.
    • Enable the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option.
    • Add the URL address where Heartbeat Agent will send requests. Example: https://your-url.com .
    • Ensure all necessary URLs are added to ensure proper operation of the utility.

    The example configuration is shown in the image above. Be sure to add all required URLs to guarantee Heartbeat Agent functions correctly.

Who Is This Product For:

  • Traders who use VPS and want to ensure the uninterrupted operation of their trading systems.
  • Users who value flexibility and reliability in monitoring their servers and trading terminals.
  • Anyone looking for a simple yet powerful solution to monitor the status of their systems.

Heartbeat Agent is your reliable partner in ensuring the stable operation of your trading systems. Stay informed about the status of your terminal, no matter where you are or which platform you are using.


