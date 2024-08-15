Dynamic Crosshair

This custom indicator enhances your MetaTrader 5 trading experience by adding an intuitive crosshair tool that follows your mouse's movement across the chart. Here's what it does:





1. **Real-Time Mouse Tracking**: As you move your mouse over the chart, the indicator dynamically draws a crosshair on the exact point your cursor is hovering over. This crosshair consists of two lines—a horizontal and a vertical line—that intersect at the current mouse position.





2. **Precise Data Reference**: The crosshair helps you quickly and accurately identify the price and time coordinates corresponding to your mouse's position. This makes it easier to analyze specific data points on the chart without having to click or manually check the values.





3. **Clean and Professional Visualization**: The crosshair lines are styled in a dashed gray color, ensuring they are visible yet unobtrusive. The lines automatically update and move with your cursor, providing a smooth and professional look to your chart.





4. **Effortless Chart Interaction**: This indicator automatically deletes and redraws the crosshair lines as you move the mouse, keeping your chart clutter-free. You don't need to worry about manually removing lines or resetting the chart.





Overall, this indicator is perfect for traders who want to enhance their chart analysis by adding an easy-to-use and visually appealing crosshair tool that helps with precise data examination.