Advanced support and resistance

Strangely enough, everyone seems to have their own idea of how you should measure support and resistance. Not every support and resistance zone is strong. The strongest support or resistance levels will more often than not be  with trend. What this means is, if we are in a bull trend, pullback levels to support will more often than not be ‘stronger‘ than resistance levels above. These expert advisors use several mathematical models and statistical models to determine the strongest support and resistance zone, it filters out the weak ones and leave the strong ones. Increase winning probability of your trades by using these stress free EA


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