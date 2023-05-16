Bollinger Bands Filled

5

A clean Bollinger Bands indicator with single-color filling designed to reduce chart clutter.

What is This Indicator?

This is a Bollinger Bands technical indicator designed with visual simplicity in mind. Unlike standard Bollinger Bands implementations that display multiple colored lines and bands, this indicator uses a single-color filled area to represent the trading bands. This approach minimizes visual clutter while maintaining full functionality for technical analysis.

How It Works

The indicator calculates Bollinger Bands using a standard methodology: a simple moving average with standard deviation. The bands are displayed as a filled area between the upper and lower bands, with the middle line showing the moving average. The single-color design helps keep your chart clear and readable when trading multiple indicators.

The indicator automatically detects your chart's light or dark background and applies appropriate colors. You can further customize the colors to match your personal preferences.

Key Features

  • Standard Bollinger Bands Calculation: Uses SMA with adjustable period and deviation settings

  • Upper Band, Lower Band, and Middle Line: Each can be toggled independently on or off

  • Light and Dark Theme Support: Automatically detects your chart background and applies suitable colors

  • Custom Color Options: Manually adjust band colors and fill colors for personal preference

  • Multi-Indicator Compatible: Works well alongside other indicators without visual interference

  • Single-Color Filled Area: Minimalist design reduces chart complexity


Version 3.0 Updates

  • Added independent toggle controls for Upper, Lower, and Middle lines

  • Theme selection system: Auto-detect, Light Mode, Dark Mode, or Custom colors

  • Support for multiple price types (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, and Heiken Ashi variations)

  • Enhanced customization for traders using multiple overlapping indicators

  • Improved visual clarity across different chart color schemes

Note:

  • The indicator is ready to use immediately after installation. 
  • For technical issues or questions about installation, please use the product chat feature in MQL5.
Reviews 5
dmackay41
34
dmackay41 2024.04.04 20:50 
 

I can see the advantage of this, however I could not use it with the Position Size EA I use, it was all just to difficult to visualise.... good though !

Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2023.07.09 21:37 
 

A useful addition to my strategy.Thank you for your great work.

Alberto Vazquez Vela
61
Alberto Vazquez Vela 2026.01.07 17:48 
 

Está excelente esta nueva versión!

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Original supertrend indicator in Tradingview platform.  Indicator type: Price Action indicator Introduction:   The Supertrend Indicator - Enhancing Your Trend Analysis.  If you haven't yet found a Supertrend indicator with good graphics on the MQL5 platform, this is the indicator for you. Overview:   The Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with valuable insights into the current and historical trends of financial markets. It serves as a valuable addition to any t
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A supply and demand indicator designed with a minimalist trading strategy based on the nature of the market. The Bull zone is a strong support area, and the Bear zone is a strong resistance area. When a Bull zone was breakout, it becomes the "base" of the Bears and vice versa. When the price meets these areas, there is a high probability that the price will turn around, so we call them Obstacles. It is a suitable indicator for traders interested in manual price action and algorithmic trading up
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Tran Nhat Minh
5 (1)
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A supply and demand indicator designed with a minimalist trading strategy based on the nature of the market. Indicator type: Price Action indicator The Bull zone is a strong support area, and the Bear zone is a strong resistance area. When a Bull zone was breakout, it becomes the "base" of the Bears and vice versa. When the price meets these areas, there is a high probability that the price will reversal , so we call them Obstacles. It is a suitable indicator for traders interested in manual pr
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Alberto Vazquez Vela
61
Alberto Vazquez Vela 2026.01.07 17:48 
 

Está excelente esta nueva versión!

Tran Nhat Minh
10123
Reply from developer Tran Nhat Minh 2026.01.09 00:05
Thank you! Glad it worked well 👍
Igor Mishchenko
240
Igor Mishchenko 2024.06.25 21:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dmackay41
34
dmackay41 2024.04.04 20:50 
 

I can see the advantage of this, however I could not use it with the Position Size EA I use, it was all just to difficult to visualise.... good though !

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.01.11 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juergen Loebach
1321
Juergen Loebach 2023.07.09 21:37 
 

A useful addition to my strategy.Thank you for your great work.

Tran Nhat Minh
10123
Reply from developer Tran Nhat Minh 2023.08.30 10:11
You are welcome bro :))
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