Bollinger Bands Filled
- Indicators
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Tran Nhat MinhHi there, I'm a forex trader and a young developer. With over two years of hard-earned experience in the forex market, I serendipitously discovered the highly effective Minimalist Price Action Strategy, which has since become my unwavering focus.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 2 January 2026
A clean Bollinger Bands indicator with single-color filling designed to reduce chart clutter.
What is This Indicator?
This is a Bollinger Bands technical indicator designed with visual simplicity in mind. Unlike standard Bollinger Bands implementations that display multiple colored lines and bands, this indicator uses a single-color filled area to represent the trading bands. This approach minimizes visual clutter while maintaining full functionality for technical analysis.
How It Works
The indicator calculates Bollinger Bands using a standard methodology: a simple moving average with standard deviation. The bands are displayed as a filled area between the upper and lower bands, with the middle line showing the moving average. The single-color design helps keep your chart clear and readable when trading multiple indicators.
The indicator automatically detects your chart's light or dark background and applies appropriate colors. You can further customize the colors to match your personal preferences.
Key Features
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Standard Bollinger Bands Calculation: Uses SMA with adjustable period and deviation settings
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Upper Band, Lower Band, and Middle Line: Each can be toggled independently on or off
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Light and Dark Theme Support: Automatically detects your chart background and applies suitable colors
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Custom Color Options: Manually adjust band colors and fill colors for personal preference
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Multi-Indicator Compatible: Works well alongside other indicators without visual interference
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Single-Color Filled Area: Minimalist design reduces chart complexity
Version 3.0 Updates
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Added independent toggle controls for Upper, Lower, and Middle lines
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Theme selection system: Auto-detect, Light Mode, Dark Mode, or Custom colors
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Support for multiple price types (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, and Heiken Ashi variations)
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Enhanced customization for traders using multiple overlapping indicators
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Improved visual clarity across different chart color schemes
Note:
- The indicator is ready to use immediately after installation.
- For technical issues or questions about installation, please use the product chat feature in MQL5.
I can see the advantage of this, however I could not use it with the Position Size EA I use, it was all just to difficult to visualise.... good though !