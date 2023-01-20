Trend Range Indicator

5

  Introduction

Poppsir is a trend-range indicator for metatrader 5 (for now), which distinguishes sideways phases from trend phases.
With this tool it is possible to design a trend following-, meanreversion-, as well as a breakout strategy.
This indicator does not repaint!
The signal of the Poppsir indicator is quite easy to determine. As soon as the RSI and Popsir change their respective color to gray, a breakout takes place or in other words, the sideways phase has ended.


Interpretation

RSI:

The formula for calculating the RSI is RSI = 100– (100/1 + RS), whereby RS is the quotient from the average of the closing course movements of
x bars with rising courses and the average of the closing course movements of x bars with falling courses. The default setting for x is 14 bars.
The RSI is therefore an extended momentum indicator. With increasing RSI value (RSI against 1), the average increasing closing course
movement of the last x bars predominates the falling courses within the last 14 bars. Values below 0.382 indicate a falling course.
Values above 0.681 indicate an increasing course. Values in between indicate a range.

Popp:

The formula for the Popp indicator remains my business secret.
The indicator supports the identification of sideways phases. Values above 0.382 indicate a pronounced range. Values below 0.382 indicate a breakout. The trend/breakout direction is determined by the RSI.


Important parameters

RSI parameter (green line)

Popp parameter (red line): Better to be the same length as RSI, but you are free to try other parameter settings

Lookback: How many bars should be calculated from the indicator (for faster calculation)

 

Final word

This indicator is updated annually

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the indicator, you can send me a private message on my profile here nn MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/de/users/steyr6155

Happy Trading!

 


Reviews 4
Edward Marienga
32
Edward Marienga 2024.12.13 08:25 
 

Good, so promising

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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1001035938
475
1001035938 2025.01.03 20:23 
 

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Edward Marienga
32
Edward Marienga 2024.12.13 08:25 
 

Good, so promising

Thapa
81
Thapa 2024.06.14 16:19 
 

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feenDE
69
feenDE 2024.03.05 09:04 
 

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