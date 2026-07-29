Fontoura AutoPIlot MT5

  • Experts
  • Ricardo Henrique Matos
    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    Ricardo Henrique Matos

    • Quantitative Systems Developer at  Fontoura Capital
    • Brazil
    • 397
    Ricardo Matos is a visionary entrepreneur who began his journey at 17. With over 15 years of experience in real estate investments and high-end sales, Ricardo has consistently thrived in challenging environments. A skilled risk manager, he mastered financial markets, believing that risk management
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.30
  • Activations: 5
Auto Pilot is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to turn market analysis into disciplined, fast, and controlled execution. It identifies potential opportunities, opens trades automatically, and manages each position with intelligent risk protection. Built for traders seeking technology, consistency, and reduced emotional interference through a simple, modern, and professional trading experience
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Algo Point MT5
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Algo Point is a practical market analysis tool developed for traders who want a clearer and more objective view of price movements. The indicator processes market behavior and presents visual signals that may help identify potential buying and selling areas. It also provides customizable notifications, allowing users to follow opportunities without constantly watching the chart. Algo Point can be applied to different Forex instruments and timeframes, supporting discretionary analysis while keepi
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Algo Point
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Designed for traders who demand consistency, precision, and disciplined risk management, this Expert Advisor demonstrated outstanding performance in historical testing. Starting with an initial deposit of $10,000 , the EA generated $20,877 in net profit , completing 86 trades with an impressive 98.84% winning rate . Even with strong profitability, the maximum equity drawdown remained controlled at 6.42% , showing an effective balance between growth and capital protection. The strategy operates
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