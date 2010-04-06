DrawStopLossOnChartScript
- Yardımcı programlar
- Lee Jingquan
- Sürüm: 1.0
The DrawStopLevel script is designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. This script allows traders to quickly and easily draw a stop-loss horizontal line on their trading chart. This script is used in conjunction with the Trade Entry Journal Utility (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/. This script can also be easily integrated into any MT4 trading strategy, allowing for quick visual representation of stop-loss levels.