Adaptive Volatility Range

5

Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades.

You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system, AVR-EA.

Advantages:

  • Automated Trading System AVR EA: You can fully optimize and adjust the settings according to your preferences. You will be able to simulate different market conditions and test hundreds of settings in a short amount of time. The most important factors are the speed of position opening and the advisor’s 24/5 operation without the need for constant monitoring.

  • AVR-EA uses an advanced strategy,with additional signal filtering.

  • High accuracy of the indicator.

  • Easy identification of entry levels, both with and against the trend.

  • Accurate determination of target points (exit points) on any timeframe.

  • Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.

  • Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFDs, Futures, Crypto).

  • Works on all periods and timeframes.

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Recommendations:

  • Place Take Profit inside the range at the volume-weighted average price level, and set Stop Loss outside the levels of volatility exceedance.

  • Use the ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum precision.

Trading Strategies:

  • Trend-following strategy: Used to determine the direction of the trend.

  • Reversal strategy: AVR is best suited for reversal strategies. When the volatility of the traded instrument exceeds the average volatility over a certain period, there is a high probability of price returning to the mean.

Based on AVR-EA it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, which is the ultimate goal of forex trading.

Please contact me after complete purchase
------- To get AVR-EA -------

    Avis 3
    Juergen Loebach
    1285
    Juergen Loebach 2025.03.15 16:30 
     

    Many thanks for the excellent service at the weekend, which is not a matter of course.I can highly recommend the indicator for manual trading.No results are yet available for the Expert Advisor.I will do this later.

    lorenzo_mella
    824
    lorenzo_mella 2024.09.28 19:11 
     

    veramente ottimo

    jabautista
    3981
    jabautista 2024.08.27 16:22 
     

    Good indicator. Author is very helpful.

