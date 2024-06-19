Patriot EA

Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated.

The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with Take Profit independent from each other.

Thanks to the Smart Distance function, Patriot EA can adapt to absolutely any type of market by measuring the liquidity and volatility of the instrument being traded.

To place a series after the starting positions, Patriot EA can use pending orders such as Buy Stop and Sell Stop.

For efficiency, you can use closing pending pending orders that did not work, the advisor can move orders closer to the current opening price.

 There is additional protection; instead of the traditional Stop Loss, Patriot EA uses an algorithm for closing accumulated profit as a percentage of the deposit; the advisor constantly analyzes the recorded accumulated profit and can decide to immediately close the entire series depending on market volatility.

The expert has several convenient modules for visual display:

The main panel displays the status of the trading account as well as current open positions and conducts full monitoring of the personal account.

Additional module - shows open positions and displays statistics of all open orders, volume and profit.

It is also possible to see the display of open positions on the chart.

The next visual module displays the total accumulated profit, the entire series of open orders and the main goal.


 Patriot EA is the latest advanced grid strategy to potentially reduce the risk of losses. In the long term, having a stable income with a low drawdown. Developed by a team of traders with many years of trading experience, taking into account all the necessary conditions for successful work for both beginners and professional traders. Using the smartest innovative advanced systems.

 Supported currency pair: AUDCAD

 Recommended timeframeM-15 М-30


Recommendations:

Hedging account!

The advisor is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I recommend using a good ECN broker.

The advisor must run continuously on the VPS.

The advisor can work with a minimum deposit of $300. But I recommend using $500.

Functions:

Order settings (for grid)

  • MaxTrades - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for each series separately.
  • PipStep is a step between placing new deals.
  • PipStepExponent - step exponent.
  • StaticTakeProfit - static take profit.
  • SmartDistance - automatically calculates the trading distance depending on market volatility.
  • ThePeriod for calculation - setting a filter for calculating the distance. I recommend using the period (1-5)
Placing pending orders:
  • CloseStopOrders - whether to close missed pending orders when placing new ones.
  • StepsAsStopOrdFrom - step number from which we place orders as pending.
  • StopOrdDistance - distance from the price.
Settings for closing unprofitable orders:
  • UseOverlappFrom - the number of market orders at which closing is triggered (inclusive).
  • OverlappTP - take profit for closing.
  • UseMaxDistFrom - at what number of orders the max distance works.
  • MaxDistance - maximum distance.
  • MaxDistanceTP - minimum take profit in points at maximum distance.
Lot calculation:
  • LotIncrementStart - from which order to start increasing the lot.
  • StartLot - the size of the first lot to start trading.
  • LotIncrement - the size of the constant addition to the lot of the last order * by the number of orders.
  • MaxLot - maximum lot size.
Automatic lot calculation:
  • UseAutoLot - use of an auto lot as a percentage of the deposit.
  • AutoLot - the percentage for lot calculation is calculated from the deposit.
  • AutoLotIncrement - percentage of constant addition to the lot by the number of orders.
  • AutoMaxLot - maximum lot size as a percentage for an auto lot.
Closing orders:
  • CloseSeriesProfit - after gaining what percentage of the balance a series of orders is closed.

Only the main functions are shown here!

 
After purchasing, be sure to contact me privately.
I will give you all the necessary settings for trading and provide a complete guide describing all the settings.

























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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Trust EA MT4
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
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MQL TOOLS SL
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Best_Jack
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Best_Jack 2024.07.01 22:11 
 

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Sergei Vasilev
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Sergei Vasilev 2024.07.01 07:08 
 

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Stanislav Konin
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Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2024.07.01 09:29
Thank you. I wish you great success in trading!
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