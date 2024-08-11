Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
- Indicators
-
Stanislav KoninI started my journey in Forex in 2017, and now I work in the stock market and futures.
I devote a lot of time to developing and testing effective trading systems.
- Version: 1.18
- Updated: 15 April 2026
- Activations: 7
Adaptive Volatility Range (AVR) is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals.
AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specified period. This ensures a stable performance with a positive trade outcome.
Advantages of the AVR Indicator:
✅ 👉 100% No Repaint – All lines and signal arrows are formed in real time and remain unchanged.
✅ Two signal generation algorithms have been developed:
- Algorithm 1 (Classic) – a signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel boundary and then returns inside.
- Algorithm 2 (Smart Algorithm) – a unique development that enables intelligent signal filtering to improve input accuracy and eliminate false alarms.
- Switching is accomplished using the ENABLE SMART ALGORITHM = true/false parameter.
✅ High accuracy of the indicator.
✅ You can easily determine entry levels both with the trend and against the trend.
✅ Precisely identify target levels (exit points) on any timeframe.
✅ Simple and clear display of target levels directly on the chart.
✅ Works with all financial instruments: Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto.
✅ Works on all periods and timeframes.
✅ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
📢 Alerts and Notifications
AVR supports all types of notifications:
🔔 Pop-up notifications
🔔 Email alerts
🔔 Push notifications
Recommendations:
- Set Take Profit within the range at the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) level.
- Place Stop Loss beyond the volatility expansion levels.
- Use an ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on timeframes M1, M5, and M15 to achieve maximum accuracy.
Trading Strategies:
- Trend Strategy. Used to determine the direction of the trend.
- Mean Reversion Strategy. AVR works especially well for mean reversion strategies. When volatility exceeds its average level over a certain period, there is a high probability that the price will return to its mean value.
Based on AVR, it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectancy. This is the ultimate goal of trading in the Forex market.
Solid Strategy , Use it on higher time frame , awesome accuracy .