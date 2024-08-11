Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5

5

Adaptive Volatility Range (AVR) is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals.

AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specified period. This ensures a stable performance with a positive trade outcome.

Advantages of the AVR Indicator:

✅ 👉 100% No Repaint – All lines and signal arrows are formed in real time and remain unchanged.

 Two signal generation algorithms have been developed:

  • Algorithm 1 (Classic) – a signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel boundary and then returns inside.
  • Algorithm 2 (Smart Algorithm) – a unique development that enables intelligent signal filtering to improve input accuracy and eliminate false alarms.
  • Switching is accomplished using the ENABLE SMART ALGORITHM = true/false parameter.

✅ High accuracy of the indicator.

✅ You can easily determine entry levels both with the trend and against the trend.

✅ Precisely identify target levels (exit points) on any timeframe.

✅ Simple and clear display of target levels directly on the chart.

✅ Works with all financial instruments: Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto.

✅ Works on all periods and timeframes.

✅ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

📢 Alerts and Notifications

AVR supports all types of notifications:

🔔 Pop-up notifications

🔔 Email alerts

🔔 Push notifications


Recommendations:

  •  Set Take Profit within the range at the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) level.
  •  Place Stop Loss beyond the volatility expansion levels.
  •  Use an ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on timeframes M1, M5, and M15 to achieve maximum accuracy.

Trading Strategies:

  • Trend Strategy. Used to determine the direction of the trend.
  • Mean Reversion Strategy. AVR works especially well for mean reversion strategies. When volatility exceeds its average level over a certain period, there is a high probability that the price will return to its mean value.

Based on AVR, it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectancy. This is the ultimate goal of trading in the Forex market.


Reviews 2
Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.03.10 07:39 
 

Solid Strategy , Use it on higher time frame , awesome accuracy .

Max2233
720
Max2233 2025.11.20 14:21 
 

Ladies and gentlemen, this gentleman is a genius. His products are nothing short of fabulous. I purchased the AVR indicator and was amazed at how precise and reliable it is. Furthermore, Konin is a very serious person, which is rare nowadays, and I believe I will be purchasing more products from him. Top top top.

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Dhiiraj A
911
Dhiiraj A 2026.03.10 07:39 
 

Solid Strategy , Use it on higher time frame , awesome accuracy .

Stanislav Konin
3229
Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2026.03.10 13:33
Thank you very much for your review! I am very grateful!
Max2233
720
Max2233 2025.11.20 14:21 
 

Ladies and gentlemen, this gentleman is a genius. His products are nothing short of fabulous. I purchased the AVR indicator and was amazed at how precise and reliable it is. Furthermore, Konin is a very serious person, which is rare nowadays, and I believe I will be purchasing more products from him. Top top top.

Stanislav Konin
3229
Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2025.11.20 15:22
Thank you very much, very grateful!
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