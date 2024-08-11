Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5

Adaptive Volatility Range (AVR) is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals.

AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specified period. This ensures a stable performance with a positive trade outcome.

Advantages of the AVR Indicator:

✅ 👉 100% No Repaint – All lines and signal arrows are formed in real time and remain unchanged.

✅ Two signal generation algorithms have been developed:

Algorithm 1 (Classic) – a signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel boundary and then returns inside.

Algorithm 2 (Smart Algorithm) – a unique development that enables intelligent signal filtering to improve input accuracy and eliminate false alarms.

Switching is accomplished using the ENABLE SMART ALGORITHM = true/false parameter.

✅ High accuracy of the indicator.

✅ You can easily determine entry levels both with the trend and against the trend.

✅ Precisely identify target levels (exit points) on any timeframe.

✅ Simple and clear display of target levels directly on the chart.

✅ Works with all financial instruments: Forex, Metals, CFD, Futures, Crypto.

✅ Works on all periods and timeframes.

✅ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

📢 Alerts and Notifications



AVR supports all types of notifications: 🔔 Pop-up notifications 🔔 Email alerts 🔔 Push notifications



Recommendations:

Set Take Profit within the range at the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) level.

Place Stop Loss beyond the volatility expansion levels.

Use an ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on timeframes M1, M5, and M15 to achieve maximum accuracy.

Trading Strategies:

Trend Strategy. Used to determine the direction of the trend.

Mean Reversion Strategy. AVR works especially well for mean reversion strategies. When volatility exceeds its average level over a certain period, there is a high probability that the price will return to its mean value.

Based on AVR, it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectancy. This is the ultimate goal of trading in the Forex market.