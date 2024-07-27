Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades.

You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system, AVR-EA.

Advantages:

Automated Trading System AVR EA : You can fully optimize and adjust the settings according to your preferences. You will be able to simulate different market conditions and test hundreds of settings in a short amount of time. The most important factors are the speed of position opening and the advisor’s 24/5 operation without the need for constant monitoring.

AVR-EA uses an advanced strategy,with additional signal filtering.

High accuracy of the indicator.

Easy identification of entry levels, both with and against the trend.

Accurate determination of target points (exit points) on any timeframe.

Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.

Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFDs, Futures, Crypto).

Works on all periods and timeframes.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Recommendations:

Place Take Profit inside the range at the volume-weighted average price level, and set Stop Loss outside the levels of volatility exceedance.

Use the ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum precision.

Trading Strategies:

Trend-following strategy : Used to determine the direction of the trend.

Reversal strategy: AVR is best suited for reversal strategies. When the volatility of the traded instrument exceeds the average volatility over a certain period, there is a high probability of price returning to the mean.

Based on AVR-EA it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, which is the ultimate goal of forex trading.