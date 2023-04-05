VectorBandsOnChart

Background: Indicator On Chart based on my own oscillator ACe_Vector2016.

As you can appreciate, this indicator draws two bands on the chart in order to identify long and short opportunities.

When the momentum vector oscillator (ACe_Vector2016) crosses the zero line, the indicator On Chart draws a long/short signal (green/red arrow).

Also you can identify the trend line on chart (MA): green colour if trend is moving up, and red colour if trend is moving down.

This indicator draw up and down non-symmetrical bands. If price goes up the lower band goes plain and the upper band connects max prices on bars. If price goes down, the indicator draws plain the upper band and connects lower prices on bars. I make this for a clean identification purposes only.

My recommendation for traders is to use both tools (indicator on chart and oscillator) for the cleanest identification of signals.


Indicator Parameters (try to use your own param):

  • input int SPeriod=14; // Smoothing Period
  • input ENUM_MA_METHOD SMethod=MODE_EMA; // Smoothing Method (you can choose one of the MA_Methods)
  • input int nShift=10; // Shift bands & signals on chart (select the appropriate in order to see clean arrows on chart)
  • extern int periodMA=10; //Moving Average period
  • input ENUM_MA_METHOD methodMA=MODE_SMA; //Method:SMA,EMA,SMMA,LWMA
  • input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price=PRICE_TYPICAL; //Desired Price for calculations
  • input double nCoef=0.10; // Noise Coefficient for tuning purposes


Other Indicator parameters:

  • Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations is 14, but you can select your own parameters.
  • TimeFrame - the higher timeframe, from which the indicator values are taken is H1, but it runs fine using 30M too. It Must not be smaller than the timeframe of M15 the chart the indicator is running on.
  • ShowEntries - to show entry points in history on the chart for visual analysis the indicator uses red/blue arrows on the historic chart.
  • Symbol: you can use this indicator with Currencies (EURUSD, USDCAD,...) or Futures and CFDs. Adjust "nShift" to see clearly the entries (arrows)


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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