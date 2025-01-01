Adaptive Reversal Star MT5

Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm, which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter.

Why choose Adaptive Reversal Star?

  • Adaptive Algorithm: The indicator automatically adjusts to dynamic market conditions by analyzing volatility and changing trends to generate accurate signals.
  • Signal Accuracy: No Lag & No Repaint
  • Ease of Setup: No complex calculations or lengthy setup process required. Just install it on your chosen timeframe and select the signal filter.
  • Notifications: The indicator supports all types of alerts, including Push notifications to mobile devices.
  • Signal Icons: You can easily customize the signal icons to match your visual preferences.

Indicator Settings:

  • Signal Filtering: The main setting for selecting the optimal period to analyze price changes, with an adjustable range where the indicator filters potential signals based on current market activity.
  • Up Arrow Code / Dn Arrow Code: Settings for choosing the symbols to display on the chart.
  • Arrows Width: Adjust the width of the icons shown on the chart.
  • Alerts: Set up various types of notifications (Popup, Email, Push).

How the indicator works:

  • Market Condition Analysis: The indicator analyzes price dynamics and identifies key moments when the market might reverse, based on comprehensive calculations that consider current market conditions.
  • Signal Generation: When the indicator detects significant changes in market activity, it generates buy or sell signals. These signals are displayed as Stars on the chart.

Recommendations for Using the Indicator:

  • Currency Pairs: Any, including: Forex, Metals, CFDs, Crypto.
  • Timeframes: Any. However, due to market noise on smaller timeframes like M1,M5 it is recommended to adjust the Signal Filter parameter to make it stricter. This will reduce the frequency of signals but increase their accuracy.

Discover better opportunities with a reliable assistant — Adaptive Reversal Star!


Recommended products
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
This indicator detects a flat and paints the found area with a colored rectangle. The main idea of this indicator is to detect a flat as the price fills a certain area on the chart. Input parameters: Color rectangle - color of the rectangle to be shaded. Bars in rectangle - minimum allowed number of bars in a rectangle. Density in % - density of the flat, set as a percentage of the rectangle area.
PUA MultiType Pivot MT5
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicators
The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is built on the daily chart of the previous day. The PUA MultiType Pivot indicator is one of the most popular tools in technical analysis, used by traders to identify potential reversal points in financial markets. This indicator constructs three types of Pivot points: Classic, Fibonacci, and Camarilla, each offering its unique approach to market analysis. The advantages of this indicator include: Simplicity and Clarity PUA MultiType Pivot provides clearly defi
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
TBL for mt5
Dmitriy Tyunin
4 (2)
Indicators
The  Trade by levels for mt5  indicator is designed to automatically determine the formation of a model for entering the market on the chart of the selected instrument. Definitions:           ⦁ BFl is the bar that formed the level.          ⦁ BCL1 and BCL2 bars, confirming the level.  The graphical model:         ⦁ levels high\low the bars BFL and BCL1 must match the accuracy to the point         ⦁ there can be any number of bars between BFL and BCL1.         ⦁ between BCL1 and BCL2 intermedi
FREE
BinaWin NoTouch
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez
Indicators
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. Requirements to use the indicator: 1. Have an account at Binary.Com 2. Configure the Binary.Com d
FREE
Stop Grabber Pattern MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Param
Glider
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Glider indicator gives accurate and timely signals to enter and exit the transaction that appear on the current candle. Using the indicator is very simple. When a dot and a blue line appear, open a buy deal. When a dot and a red line appear, open a sell deal. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entry and exit from transactions, therefore the Glider indicator will display only the trend line and entry points, i.e. displays displays the entry points to the marke
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The   Fibonacci Expansion Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader 5   is a specialized tool designed to streamline the application of Fibonacci Expansion levels within the MT4 platform. It allows traders to pinpoint critical price zones with greater precision and apply them effectively for setting profit targets and managing exit strategies. Precise Fibonacci Level Mapping   – This indicator calculates and displays exact expansion levels to hel
FREE
Harmonic Volatility Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Volatility Indicator Harmonic Volatility Indicator is the first technical analysis applying the Fibonacci analysis to the financial volatility. Harmonic volatility indicator is another level of price action trading tool, which combines robust Fibonacci ratios (0.618, 0.382, etc.) with volatility. Originally, Harmonic Volatility Indicator was developed to overcome the limitation and the weakness of Gann’s Angle, also known as Gann’s Fan. We have demonstrated that Harmonic
Jabidabi Bias
Attila Csenge
Indicators
Indicator Description This indicator displays the highest and lowest prices for the previous day, week, and month. Additionally, it shows pivot levels calculated using different methods: Standard, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, and Floor pivots. Features: Previous Day High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading day. Previous Week High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest prices of the previous trading week. Previous Month High/Low: Indicates the highest and lowest p
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
MT5 Pivot Points High Low Extension
Yong Li
Indicators
Descriptions A point point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of market over different time frames. This indicator calculate the highest or lowest pivots among left x and right y bars and show the high/low level during that period.   From that, you could clearly see the top resistance & bottom support level and how market goes break out. Instructions pivotLeft - pivot left bar count pivotRight - pivot right bar count pivotHighColor - color
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Indicators
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Trendline with Fibonacci Retracement
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
The Swing High Low and Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key price levels and potential reversal zones in the market. It automatically detects recent swing highs and swing lows on the chart and overlays Fibonacci retracement levels based on these points. This indicator helps traders: Visualize market structure by highlighting recent swing points. Identify support and resistance zones using Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%). Adapt
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
Expert Market Edge
SASA MIJIN
5 (7)
Indicators
Expert Market Edge is scalping, trending, reversal indicator, with alerts . You can use it all and fit with your strategy whatever it fits you. My recommendation is to combine with my Colored RSI , and when 2 signals are matched, and pointing same direction (for example buy on this indicator, and green on RSI, you can take a long position, stop loss should be last local low, if you want to be more conservative, add ATR. ) you can take position. If you using moving averages, that's even better i
Three Moving Averages Pro
Smarterbot Software
Experts
Introducing Three Moving Averages Pro, a collection of strategies involving moving averages with powerful custom optimization metrics, Three Moving Averages Pro helps you find the best trading systems with low stagnation and high net profit.  This strategy uses two entry conditions and one exit condition to execute trades with precision and accuracy. With a variety of options such as entry position at opening a bar above or below different moving averages and moving averages crossing in differe
AutoChannels
Thekeunpie
Indicators
"Manual channel drawing? Not anymore. Let the market structure reveal itself automatically." "Track long-term price zones 24/7, in real-time." Real Trader Pain Points Identifying pivot points manually takes   huge time   and   effort Difficult to adapt to   high volatility   and pinpoint   reliable channels Copy Ideas "Markets never sleep. Why should your analysis stop?" "Dozens of assets a day—how do you keep up?" Core Claim AutoChannels   automatically reads market structure , reducin
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
FREE
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor has been designed to test and execute your strategies created within the Rule Plotter indicator. How to use: Download the indicator Rule Plotter - a tool for creating trading systems without the need for programming . Next, develop your strategies within the Rule Plotter indicator. Finally, execute your created strategies using this Expert Advisor. Parameters: Strategy: Your trading system created within the Rule Plotter indicator, allowing you to test and execute your custom
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
Waves Of Fibonacci
Roman Vashchilin
3 (2)
Indicators
The principle of the indicator operation lies in the analysis of the currency pair history and determining the beginning and the end of the "power" driving the current trend. It also determines the Fibonacci levels in the main window. The indicator also shows how long ago the local Highs and Lows have been reached. How to Use Waves in the subwindow show the strength and the stage of the trend movement. That is, if the waves only start rising, then the trend is in the initial stage. If the waves
Rubdfx Swing Trend
Namu Makwembo
Indicators
The Rubdfx swing indicator is a useful tool for traders looking to identify trend changes in a particular instrument they are trading. It is designed to draw a line on the main chart, and the signals are indicated by color changes with signal alerts. The color green is used to indicate a bullish trend, while the color pink is used to indicate a bearish trend. These colors can be customized to fit the trader's preferences or theme. The Rubdfx swing indicator has the ability to spot both long-ter
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.22 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
Trend Sensor MT5
Yuriy Lyachshenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the most appropriate entry and exit points. It also displays statistical data on all signals for better analysis of trading. With the help of this indicator you will be able to better understand the market. As soon as the power of the trend begins to weaken (this will be shown on the panel), the trend line will gravitate to the horizontal position - this is the signal to exit the trade. Or you can exit when the average/median profit level is reached. The indicator was the r
MonetTrend
Aliya Bolek
Indicators
MonetTrend — Премиум-индикатор для торговли по тренду (M30, H1, H4) MonetTrend — это мощный и визуально понятный трендовый индикатор, созданный для торговли на таймфреймах M30, H1 и H4. Он идеально подходит для работы с волатильными инструментами, такими как: • Золото (XAUUSD) • Криптовалюты (BTCUSD) • Валютные пары (EURUSD, USDJPY и др.) Ключевые особенности MonetTrend: • Автоматическое отображение Take Profit 1 (TP1) и Stop Loss (SL): После появления сигнала индикатор сразу показывает: • TP
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicators
Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
More from author
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Quantum Profile System
Stanislav Konin
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Quantum Profile System  —   is a comprehensive professional trading system with advanced algorithms. It combines trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and signal generation without delays or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates the functionality of a volume profile based on linear regression with an adaptive trend channel using ATR. It features volume profiles with construction and display in two directions. Multi-level v
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Indicators
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Reversal Zones Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Sniper Delta Imbalance
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
The Sniper Delta Imbalance indicator is designed to analyze delta – the difference in tick volumes between buyers and sellers in the market. It displays the imbalance between market buys and sells, allowing traders to accurately assess the current sentiment of major market participants. This tool provides a unique method of analysis based on the relationship between supply and demand volumes and can be used to identify who controls the price at any given moment. Key Features: Delta Imbalance —
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Experts
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicators
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review