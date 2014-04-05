Golden Trend Pulse MT5

Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false signals and improving trading efficiency.

Advantages

  1. High signal accuracy:
    Through multiparametric analysis, the indicator allows accurate identification of entry and exit points, minimizing false signals.

  2. Adaptability to market conditions:
    The indicator dynamically adjusts to changes in market volatility, providing accurate signals across different markets and timeframes.

  3. Multi-level signal filtering:
    An integrated verification system improves the reliability of signals, reducing the risk of false positives.

  4. Customizability:
    The indicator offers the ability to customize parameters for various markets (Forex, cryptocurrencies, stock markets), making it a universal tool for any trader.

  5. Optimization for various market types:
    The indicator can operate in volatile markets (e.g., cryptocurrencies) and trending markets (e.g., Forex) due to its built-in optimization for each situation.

  6. Alerts and notifications:
    The indicator supports all types of alerts, including desktop notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to mobile devices.

Operating Principles

System Core:

  • Multiparametric Trend Analysis Algorithm:
    Analyzes and adapts parameters depending on the market situation, ensuring precision and reliability.

  • Dynamic adaptation to market volatility:
    Automatically adjusts parameters to market changes.

  • Autocorrelation analysis of price patterns:
    Evaluates recurring price movements to forecast further trends.

  • Intelligent filtering of false signals:
    Built-in filters reduce the probability of false signals.

Key Modules

  1. Trend Module:

    • Adaptive smoothing using EMA for smooth trend response
    • Dynamic adjustment of periods depending on market activity.

  2. Volatility Module:

    • Modified ATR with dynamic adaptation to market volatility.
    • Parameter c

  3. Signal Module:

    • Multi-level signal verification to improve accuracy.
    • Intelligent identification of reversal points for timely decision-making.
    • Signal strength assessment to filter out minor fluctuations.

Indicator Modes

  1. Flexible Mode (Adaptive Mode):
    Instantly adapts to trend changes, increasing sensitivity to price movements, making it ideal for volatile markets.

  2. Trailing Mode (Inertia Mode):
    Designed for stable operation in trending markets. Smoothed reaction to price fluctuations reduces the influence of market noise and maintains positions within a trend.

Setup and Usage Recommendations

Forex Market

  • Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD):
    • Timeframes: M30-H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 12-21-33 (100-160 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-9-14-16.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.0-1.2-1.7.

Cryptocurrency Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1
    • MA Period: 15-30 (60-100 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 5-16-18.
    • ATR Multiplier: 1.5-1.7.

Stock Market

  • Timeframes: H1-H4-D1-W1
    • MA Period: 8-10-30 (90-120 for positional trading).
    • ATR Period: 9-12-14.
    • ATR Multiplier: 0.8-1.0-1.5-1.7.

Conclusion

 Golden Trend Pulse is a high-quality indicator perfectly suited for both novice and experienced traders who value accuracy and adaptability. Using a multi-layered approach to market analysis and flexible settings, the indicator enables quick responses to changes in market conditions and minimizes errors in trading decisions.


Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
