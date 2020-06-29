TMoney Interquarile Range I

This indicator graphs channels formed by the Local Maximum and Local Minimum of "n" periods and from this channel adds the Median and Interquartile Range. It is important to note that when the price enters the range, the interquartile range is reduced considerably with respect to its historical level, which can be visually warned with this indicator and the operator will have the possibility of deciding to stay out of operations in these conditions of market.





The Q Factor (by default at 0.25 because they are quartiles), can be adjusted to the needs of the operator to show more adjusted maximum and minimum zones (see screenshots).