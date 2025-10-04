AIS Important Levels MT4

This indicator is designed primarily for manual trading. It analyzes recent price movements and processes them using its own algorithm.

Based on this analysis, the indicator calculates the most important price levels. These levels divide price values ​​into three zones: buy, sell, and neutral. New positions should only be opened if the price is in the corresponding zone. If the price is in the neutral zone, you should consider closing positions or moving them to breakeven. The indicator also provides its own recommendations for opening positions. These points are indicated on the chart by dots.





Indicator settings:

Indicato rperiod – indicator period;

– indicator period; Type – this parameter allows you to select the type of weighting coefficients;

– this parameter allows you to select the type of weighting coefficients; Sensitivity – indicator sensitivity (valid values ​​range from 0 to 8);

– indicator sensitivity (valid values ​​range from 0 to 8); Color of levels and Line style – allow you to select the color and style of the indicator levels;

and – allow you to select the color and style of the indicator levels; Signal settings – indicator signal settings.





Using the indicator: Select a timeframe (I recommend M5 – D1). Set the desired indicator period. The indicator may take some time to launch for the first time. This is because the indicator requires statistics, which it collects based on historical data. The indicator also includes an alert option and the ability to send messages. However, in some cases, the indicator may generate signals quite frequently—approximately once per minute.