ROC Histogram

ROC (Rate of Change) indicator tracks the price movement dynamics by measuring the percentage change between the current price and a previous value over a specified time frame (based on Demark logic). This histogram identifies the speed of trend changes, enabling early recognition of overbought or oversold conditions, reversals in the market. The ROC is a useful tool for traders focused on trend-following as well as short-term strategies.


Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.


Indicator settings on attached screenshot.



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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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