Adaptive Volatility Range
- Göstergeler
- Stanislav Konin
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 7
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades.
You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system, AVR-EA.
Advantages:
-
Automated Trading System AVR EA: You can fully optimize and adjust the settings according to your preferences. You will be able to simulate different market conditions and test hundreds of settings in a short amount of time. The most important factors are the speed of position opening and the advisor’s 24/5 operation without the need for constant monitoring.
-
AVR-EA uses an advanced strategy,with additional signal filtering.
-
High accuracy of the indicator.
-
Easy identification of entry levels, both with and against the trend.
-
Accurate determination of target points (exit points) on any timeframe.
-
Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.
-
Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFDs, Futures, Crypto).
-
Works on all periods and timeframes.
-
Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Recommendations:
-
Place Take Profit inside the range at the volume-weighted average price level, and set Stop Loss outside the levels of volatility exceedance.
-
Use the ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum precision.
Trading Strategies:
-
Trend-following strategy: Used to determine the direction of the trend.
-
Reversal strategy: AVR is best suited for reversal strategies. When the volatility of the traded instrument exceeds the average volatility over a certain period, there is a high probability of price returning to the mean.
Based on AVR-EA it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, which is the ultimate goal of forex trading.
|Please contact me after complete purchase
------- To get AVR-EA -------
Many thanks for the excellent service at the weekend, which is not a matter of course.I can highly recommend the indicator for manual trading.No results are yet available for the Expert Advisor.I will do this later.