Sterling Blaster

Introducing Sterling Blaster V1.0: Specifically engineered for the unique nature of GBPUSD, delivering a remarkable around 99% success rate and an excellent way to achieve prop firm challenges.

USE 5MIN TIMEFRAME

Sterling Blaster Features:

  • Optimal for GBPUSD: Tailored to deliver outstanding performance on GBPUSD.
  • Exceptional Success Rate: Achieves a remarkable around 99% success rate based on extensive backtesting.
  • Thoroughly Backtested: Verified through years of historical data.
  • Risk Management: Limits trading to limited risked positions at a time to maintain control and avoid confusion. 
  • Ideal for Prop Firm Challenges: Simplifies the process of passing prop firm challenges.
  • Consistent Profits: Demonstrated consecutive profits exceeding +180.
Please feel free to message me in case of any questions. Good Luck!

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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