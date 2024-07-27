Sterling Blaster
- Indicatori
- Abbas Syed
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Introducing Sterling Blaster V1.0: Specifically engineered for the unique nature of GBPUSD, delivering a remarkable around 99% success rate and an excellent way to achieve prop firm challenges.
USE 5MIN TIMEFRAME
Sterling Blaster Features:
- Optimal for GBPUSD: Tailored to deliver outstanding performance on GBPUSD.
- Exceptional Success Rate: Achieves a remarkable around 99% success rate based on extensive backtesting.
- Thoroughly Backtested: Verified through years of historical data.
- Risk Management: Limits trading to limited risked positions at a time to maintain control and avoid confusion.
- Ideal for Prop Firm Challenges: Simplifies the process of passing prop firm challenges.
- Consistent Profits: Demonstrated consecutive profits exceeding +180.
Please feel free to message me in case of any questions. Good Luck!
