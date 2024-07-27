Sterling Blaster

Introducing Sterling Blaster V1.0: Specifically engineered for the unique nature of GBPUSD, delivering a remarkable around 99% success rate and an excellent way to achieve prop firm challenges.

USE 5MIN TIMEFRAME

Sterling Blaster Features:

  • Optimal for GBPUSD: Tailored to deliver outstanding performance on GBPUSD.
  • Exceptional Success Rate: Achieves a remarkable around 99% success rate based on extensive backtesting.
  • Thoroughly Backtested: Verified through years of historical data.
  • Risk Management: Limits trading to limited risked positions at a time to maintain control and avoid confusion. 
  • Ideal for Prop Firm Challenges: Simplifies the process of passing prop firm challenges.
  • Consistent Profits: Demonstrated consecutive profits exceeding +180.
Please feel free to message me in case of any questions. Good Luck!

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sterling Wizard MT4
Abbas Syed
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sterling Wizard MT4 Expert Advisor The   Sterling Wizard MT4   is a highly advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading GBPUSD (British Pound/US Dollar) pair. Developed with years of rigorous backtesting and live testing across various market conditions, this EA offers a blend of intelligent trading strategies, risk management features, and user-customizable settings, making it ideal for both novice and professional traders. Key Features: Customizable Risk Management : Choose b
Sterling Wizard MT5
Abbas Syed
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sterling Wizard MT5 Expert Advisor The   Sterling Wizard MT5   is a highly advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading GBPUSD (British Pound/US Dollar) pair. Developed with years of rigorous backtesting and live testing across various market conditions, this EA offers a blend of intelligent trading strategies, risk management features, and user-customizable settings, making it ideal for both novice and professional traders. Key Features: Customizable Risk Management : Choose
Jose Medina
655
Jose Medina 2025.01.03 10:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

ErniKurt
174
ErniKurt 2024.10.31 09:10 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nabil Hassan
35
Nabil Hassan 2024.08.07 21:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt