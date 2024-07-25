ChartOverlay

  • Indicators
  • Sergii Krasnyi
    Sergii Krasnyi

    Sergii Krasnyi

    5 (8)
    Dear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
    My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
    My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
    9 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0

ChartOverlay indicator has two main functions

1. mirroring - i.e. for example, it will make USDEUR from EURUSD

2. displaying the price chart of the selected financial instrument (with selected period)  in the subwindow of the main chart.

This tool allows traders to easily analyze the relationship between different currency pairs and assets, offering unique customization and visualization features.


Key Features:

  1. Price Chart Display:

    The indicator displays the price chart of the selected instrument in a separate sub-window, allowing users to track its changes alongside the main chart.

  2. Redrawing (Mirroring) Function:

    The indicator supports a mirroring function, allowing, for example, to transform the EUR/USD chart into USD/EUR. This enables analysis of reverse currency pairs without the need to switch between instruments.

  3. Color Customization:

    Users can choose whether the indicator's colors will copy the main chart's colors or set their own colors for better visualization and personalization.

  4. Instrument and Timeframe Selection:

    The indicator's parameters include selecting the financial instrument (e.g., currency pair, stock, index) and the timeframe (e.g., minute, hourly, daily chart). This provides flexibility and convenience in data analysis.

Advantages of Using ChartOverlay:

  • Ease of Analysis: Displaying an additional chart in the sub-window allows for more efficient comparison and analysis of the relationships between instruments.
  • Personalization: The ability to customize colors and display parameters allows the indicator to be tailored to the trader's individual preferences.
  • Mirroring Function: The unique mirroring capability offers new ways to analyze and make trading decisions.

Usage:
The ChartOverlay indicator is ideal for traders looking to deepen their understanding of market correlations and improve the quality of their trading decisions. It is easy to install and configure, offering a wide range of options for personalization and data analysis.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Maxim Bazuev
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Maxim Bazuev 2024.09.20 08:44 
 

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