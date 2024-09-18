TemplateMaker

  • Indicators
  • Sergii Krasnyi
    Sergii Krasnyi

    Sergii Krasnyi

    5 (8)
    Dear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
    My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
    My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
    9 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
This indicator simplifies the process of creating chart templates by allowing you to save your current chart settings to a template with just one click of a button. The indicator adds a button directly to the chart that automatically saves the template with a given name and prefix, making it easy to organize and use templates.

The main functions of the indicator are:

Creating a template of the current chart with a single click on the button.
Possibility to specify a prefix for the template name, which makes it easy to distinguish them.
Support of several indicator instances with different prefixes without overlapping buttons.
Indicator parameters:

prefix - prefix for the name of the created template to distinguish it from others.
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Maxim Bazuev
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Maxim Bazuev 2024.09.20 08:32 
 

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