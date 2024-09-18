TemplateMaker
- Indicators
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Sergii KrasnyiDear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator simplifies the process of creating chart templates by allowing you to save your current chart settings to a template with just one click of a button. The indicator adds a button directly to the chart that automatically saves the template with a given name and prefix, making it easy to organize and use templates.
The main functions of the indicator are:
Creating a template of the current chart with a single click on the button.
Possibility to specify a prefix for the template name, which makes it easy to distinguish them.
Support of several indicator instances with different prefixes without overlapping buttons.
Indicator parameters:
prefix - prefix for the name of the created template to distinguish it from others.
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