TemplateMaker

This indicator simplifies the process of creating chart templates by allowing you to save your current chart settings to a template with just one click of a button. The indicator adds a button directly to the chart that automatically saves the template with a given name and prefix, making it easy to organize and use templates.





The main functions of the indicator are:





Creating a template of the current chart with a single click on the button.

Possibility to specify a prefix for the template name, which makes it easy to distinguish them.

Support of several indicator instances with different prefixes without overlapping buttons.

Indicator parameters:





prefix - prefix for the name of the created template to distinguish it from others.