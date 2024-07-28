ZoomChart

  • Indicators
  • Sergii Krasnyi
    Sergii Krasnyi

    Sergii Krasnyi

    5 (8)
    Dear ladies and gentlemen, members of the stock market, Greetings.
    My name is Sergey Krasny, and I have been involved in trading and programming for more than ten years.
    My path in studying this field started in 2011, and I realized my first custom project in 2013.
    9 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
The ZoomChart indicator displays data from other timeframes on the current chart in the subwindow, acting as a magnifying glass or, conversely, shrinking the chart to display larger timeframes.

The ZoomChar indicator automatically tracks the current outermost bar on the chart and moves with the chart as it shifts.

The indicator can display data from another financial instrument, not limited to the main chart instrument.

The robot carries the function of “mirroring” - The ability to convert currency pairs, for example, from EUR/USD to USD/EUR, providing a new angle for market analysis.

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
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Maxim Bazuev
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Maxim Bazuev 2024.09.20 08:39 
 

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