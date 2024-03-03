SpectorChart

This indicator continuously, smoothly changes the color of candlestick edges and bodies, as well as the color of volumes in real time like a lamp. The indicator is easy to use. The palette of colors is diverse.

This product is a graphical solution, so it is difficult to describe what it does by text, it is easier to see by downloading it, besides the product is free.

The indicator is suitable for bloggers who want to create a beautiful picture of a chart for video editing or traders who want to make their chart alive, changing colors in real time.