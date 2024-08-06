TickChartOscillator is an indicator that displays a symbol's tick chart in an oscillator subwindow. It offers flexible customization options, including:

· The ability to hide the price line in the oscillator.

· The option to specify a different symbol for tick chart display.

If the "Symbol" parameter is left blank, the tick chart will be shown for the current symbol where the indicator is applied. This tool is perfect for traders who want to view tick dynamics in an oscillator format and use this information for analysis and trading decisions.



