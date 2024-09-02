Signal Anywhere Subscriber

Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere, featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly.

With Signal Anywhere, you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs).

Features of the Signal panel:

  • Local and internet-based trade copying
  • Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities
  • Support for multiple providers and subscribers
  • Trade synchronization
  • This version enables you to establish a complete client-server system within your local environment, ensuring that your data remains secure and is not transmitted elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll benefit from faster internet response times by avoiding connections to distant servers.

The server is developed in .NET Core and will be provided as a zip file containing several files and an SQLite database.

After making your payment, please send me a message to receive the download link.

Thank you for your purchase!

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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Panel Anywhere
Zhong Zhong Zi
5 (1)
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[Description] Panel Anywhere is a groundbreaking EA panel, being the first in the market to support browser operations. It addresses a pain point for all MT5 traders, offering a solution that has been lacking in the past. Additionally, the EA itself provides a comprehensive interface to meet all regular operational needs. [Features] Browser Support:   - View EA panel information from the browser, allowing you to manage your account anywhere, unrestricted by a computer or RDP.   - WebEA URL: ht
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Signal Anywhere Provider with Server
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere , featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly. With Signal Anywhere , you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs). Features of the Signal panel: Local and internet-based trade copying Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities Support for mu
Panel Anywhere with Server
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Panel Anywhere with Server is similar to the free version of Panel Anywhere but includes server files and allows you to edit the host URL. In the free version, the host URL is set to "forex.chjonline.com" and cannot be changed. With this version, you can build a complete client-server system in your local environment without worrying about data being sent elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll experience faster internet response times since you won’t be connecting to a server on the other side of the
Signal Anywhere Provider
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere , featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly. With Signal Anywhere , you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs). Features of the Signal panel: Local and internet-based trade copying Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities Support for mu
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