Panel Anywhere with Server

Panel Anywhere with Server is similar to the free version of Panel Anywhere but includes server files and allows you to edit the host URL. In the free version, the host URL is set to "forex.chjonline.com" and cannot be changed.

With this version, you can build a complete client-server system in your local environment without worrying about data being sent elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll experience faster internet response times since you won’t be connecting to a server on the other side of the world.

The server is written in .NET Core and will be provided in a zip file containing several files and an SQLite database.

Once you’ve made the payment, please send me a message, and I will provide you with the download link.

Thank you for your purchase!


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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Panel Anywhere
Zhong Zhong Zi
5 (1)
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[Description] Panel Anywhere is a groundbreaking EA panel, being the first in the market to support browser operations. It addresses a pain point for all MT5 traders, offering a solution that has been lacking in the past. Additionally, the EA itself provides a comprehensive interface to meet all regular operational needs. [Features] Browser Support:   - View EA panel information from the browser, allowing you to manage your account anywhere, unrestricted by a computer or RDP.   - WebEA URL: ht
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Signal Anywhere Subscriber
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere , featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly. With Signal Anywhere , you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs). Features of the Signal panel: Local and internet-based trade copying Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities Support for mu
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Signal Anywhere Provider with Server
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere , featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly. With Signal Anywhere , you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs). Features of the Signal panel: Local and internet-based trade copying Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities Support for mu
Signal Anywhere Provider
Zhong Zhong Zi
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Signal Anywhere is an advanced version of Panel Anywhere , featuring an additional panel called Signal panel. This panel allows you to copy trades from a Signal Anywhere Provider to a Signal Anywhere Subscriber seamlessly. With Signal Anywhere , you can view market symbols and copy signals simultaneously without the need to switch between Expert Advisors (EAs). Features of the Signal panel: Local and internet-based trade copying Searchable, request, and acceptance functionalities Support for mu
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