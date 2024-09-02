Panel Anywhere with Server is similar to the free version of Panel Anywhere but includes server files and allows you to edit the host URL. In the free version, the host URL is set to "forex.chjonline.com" and cannot be changed.

With this version, you can build a complete client-server system in your local environment without worrying about data being sent elsewhere. Additionally, you’ll experience faster internet response times since you won’t be connecting to a server on the other side of the world.

The server is written in .NET Core and will be provided in a zip file containing several files and an SQLite database.

Once you’ve made the payment, please send me a message, and I will provide you with the download link.

Thank you for your purchase!



