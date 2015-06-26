Momentum solo

5

true Momentum - time-based Indicator

  • it will inform about Momentum, a strong impulse in the appropriate direction
  • it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR (Average True Range)


    • Quick Start:

    • the indicator is ready to use
    • choose your personal times to trade
    • try an indicator-preset
    • or use an additional indicator, below the pro-settings


    Filter

    • Hours
    • Weekdays 
      • Moving Averages
      • Correlation Instruments - Moving Averages
      • MACD
      • RSI
      • ADX
      • PSAR
      • Stochastic
      • Bollinger Bands
      • Keltner-Channel
      • Change of Tick-Volume
      • Coffee-Break, based on Rob Hoffman's Inventory Retracement Bar (IRB)
      • Close to Trend => avoids too many signals while the trend runs, use 4 Moving Averages

    Alerts

    • emails
    • screenshot
    • screen-alert
    • push-notification
Advantages
    • select Hours and Weekdays
    • Signal after close - no repaint
    • send custom email header / content
    • sideways movement will be hidden, as good as possible



Reviews 7
izaga3
1965
izaga3 2025.05.23 17:20 
 

This indicator is my go-to. I have had it for years now, and Momentum Solo has stood the test of time. The author's constant upgrades speak to his dedication and conscientiousness. Five stars! Well deserved.

4example
245
4example 2021.04.23 07:28 
 

Very good indicator that can work out of the box or be customized according to your needs. Claus is spot on on your questions and provides tones of help and explanations. Outstanding quality on both work and customer service.

nanee
271
nanee 2018.07.17 16:46 
 

Hi great Knights!

I'm very pleased with your light. Welcome to China.

Best Regards.

Recommended products
Ind Trend Shooter mt4 with alerts
Mauricio Valbuena
Indicators
TREND SHOOTER   With alerts It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction. This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early. FEATURES This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes. they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior bullish blue color bearish red color where the line is interrupted it is not recommen
Ticks ADX 4
Andrej Nikitin
Indicators
The Average Directional Movement Index indicator drawn using a tick chart. After launching it, wait for enough ticks to come. Parameters: Period - period of averaging. Сalculated bar - number of bars on the chart for the indicator calculation. Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE.
Ind Trend Shooter mt4
Mauricio Valbuena
Indicators
TREND SHOOTER   Without alerts It is a trend indicator based on moving averages that very efficiently calculates changes in market direction. This has the ability to anticipate changes of direction very early. FEATURES This indicator particularly draws two moving averages that are used only to show color changes. they can wear these moving stockings as they wish as they do not affect the color change behavior bullish blue color bearish red color where the line is interrupted it is not reco
FREE
PIPs Forecast
Eliud Icharia
Indicators
PIPs Forecast Indicator A traders perfect tool to catch big pips in the market One of its kind indcator that gets you in the game early enough Supporting Multi-Currencies Works on all time-frames but if you're not a scalper stick to H1,H4,D1, W1 and MN for good results. Comes Pre-configured to ensure consitency  Can be used alongside other indicators to avoid accumulation regions and Asian session ranges. For details, MT5 and EA questions feel free to contact me on elllykamau@gmail.com Now with
Cps
Murodil Eminjonov
Indicators
Индикатор  превосходно показывает экстремумы цены. Для торговли по данному индикатору рекомендую торговать по сигналам старших таймфреймов.  Индикатор не перерисовывается и не меняет значения в истории.  The indicator perfectly shows price extremes. To trade on this indicator, I recommend trading on the signals of the higher timeframes. The indicator does not redraw and does not change the values in the history.
Aether Pulse
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
AETHER PULSE — THE ETHER PULSE OF THE MARKET Aether Pulse is a new take on arrow indicators. It doesn't just react to movement — it senses changes in market rhythm and signals exactly when the trend is about to change direction. No more unnecessary arrows, noise, or delays — just pure impulse dynamics. ️ How Aether Pulse works Aether Pulse is built on the symbiosis of three key components: 1. Trend Engine (EMA 21 / 55) Determines the main direction of the market. When the fast EMA cr
Max Daily Volume
Anatolie Micriucov
Indicators
Do you want to trade like a pro? Buy where the professional buys and sell where the professional sells! Our indicator shows the most controversial and heated moment of the day! A moment of the day where a lot of money was loaded in the market and for this "Treasure" the further struggle will go! And so, the indicator shows the bar in which there was the maximum struggle between the buyer and the seller for the past day, and it is this bar, or its extremes, or itself as a whole, becomes an impo
Statistics of price movements
Anatolie Micriucov
Indicators
How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor
Evgeny Miroshnichenko
Indicators
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor scans Japanese candlesticks. It shows a vertical line and a name of a probable candlestick pattern. The indicator is constantly updated, and new patterns are added. Your feedback is most welcome. I have just started working on the indicator, and your opinions are highly appreciated . The indicator does not work on history data . If the indicator has not been launched at a candle opening, that candle is not considered. This means that the indicator works in real time
Trend Detector Trade The Price
Giacomo Barone
Indicators
Backtest with good trend detection results from January 2023 EURUSD Time frame: m15, m30, H1 AUDUSD Time frame: m15, m30 NASDAQ Time frame: m15 S&P 500 Time frame: m15, m30 XAUUSD Time frame: m30 BTCUSD Time frame: H4 These are just some of the assets tested (Please note that past results are no guarantee of future results). Note that this is not a complete strategy, you can use this indicator as an entry trigger after your analysis by setting stop loss and take profit values ​​that you deem
FREE
Win rate signal Parabolic SAR
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Indicators
Indicator equipped with a win rate calculation system [Indicator Features] This indicator allows for intuitive and easy confirmation of regular technical analysis through sign signals.  Moreover, it can check the appropriateness of the current parameters by verifying the win rate and includes an automatic win rate determination system that refrains from generating signals when the win rate is low.  This reduces unnecessary entries and enables trading only during periods of high win rates. [I
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
ADX arrow N
Pavel Shutovskiy
Indicators
ADX arrow   This indicator displays the signals of the ADX indicator (Average Directional Movement Index) as points on the chart. This facilitates the visual identification of signals. The indicator also features alerts (pop-up message boxes) and sends signals to e-mail. Parameters: Period  - averaging period. Apply to  - price used for calculations: Close, Open, High, Low, Median (high+low)/2, Typical (high+low+close)/3, Weighted Close (high+low+close+close)/4. Alert  - enable/disable alerts. E
History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
FREE
MultiCurrency Indicators
Denis Luchinkin
Indicators
MultiCurrency Indicators is a multi-currency indicator which calculates the values of multiple standard indicators for each of the 8 major currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. Advantages of the indicator Calculation is performed for 8 virtual charts of the currencies: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY; Show the currency strength, which does not depend on the currency pair; It allows determining the strongest and the weakest currencies at any moment, it also sorts currencies
Guru Pro Signal
Sergey Zhuravkov
Indicators
Monitoring of real trading on this system   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/632726 Guru Pro Signal does not repaint!  Guru Pro Signal is an original indicator, developed for the work of employees of one of the large funds! It is the best tool that can be added to your chart!  Guru Pro Signal signals about price reversal with the highest degree of accuracy, the best tool for both scalping and position trading. The entry signal is shown by the BUY and SELL arrows. It is possible to receive notif
CycleIdentifier
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicators
The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator is a great choice of custom indicator for both short-term and long-term traders. The Cycle Identifier MT4 generates filtered price action signals to assist traders to identify when the conditions are right to open buy and sell positions. How it works The Cycle Identifier MT4 indicator displays on a separate indicator chart below the main chart where it draws an oscillating gray line. This gray line is characterized by upward and downward spikes that are accompa
Timesharing Chart of Gold
hcy3511
Indicators
推荐这款分时均线指标程序！它在主窗口直观展示实时价格与 30 分钟、60 分钟、120 分钟均线，助您精准把握日内趋势。参数可灵活调整，支持多种均线类型，适配不同交易风格。代码优化高效，避免重复计算，运行流畅。清晰的多色线条与标签设计，让价格与均线的关系一目了然，助力您快速捕捉交易信号。简洁实用的设计，是日内交易者分析行情的得力工具，值得一试。配合MACD及HAM买卖提示能对交易有质的提升。 1. 指标显示设置 借助   #property   指令对指标的显示属性加以设置： #property indicator_chart_window ：保证指标在交易图表的主窗口显示。 #property indicator_buffers 4 ：设定指标运用 4 个数据缓冲区，分别用来存储实时价格以及 3 种不同周期的均线数据。 #property indicator_colorX ：为不同的线条设定颜色，例如价格线是蓝色，30 分钟均线是红色，60 分钟均线是绿色，120 分钟均线是紫色。 2. 输入参数设置 提供了几个可调节的输入参数，用户能够依据自身需求进行修改： MAPeriod1 、
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
ARIMA Trend Forecaster
Ilya Antipin
Indicators
The ARIMA Trend Forecaster indicator is designed for analyzing and forecasting the trend component of a financial instrument based on the integrated ARIMA autoregressive model. The ARIMA methodology aims at identifying the presence of unit roots and the order of time series integration. In financial markets, autoregressive models are used for working with price time series to predict future price points. The ARIMA Trend Forecaster indicator using all the advantages of the ARIMA method allows to
Changend
Victor Golovkov
Indicators
The Changend signal indicator works on all timeframes and any markets. Analyzes data in the specified period and gives signals for a possible trend change (sell or buy). The indicator has only two settings: Period bars   - the number of last bars for data analysis Deviation level of bars  -the degree of deviation from the analyzed data Additionally, in the indicator settings, you can set your own style of signal display: Size Arrow Code Arrow Buy Color Arrow Buy Code Arrow Sell Color Arrow Sel
Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
Che Jeib Che Said
5 (3)
Indicators
PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
FREE
Buy Sell Magic
Sergey Bocharov
Indicators
Trend reversal indicator, no repainting. Clean and light rendering There is no alternative buy-sell signal without taking into account the trend. Noise filtering capability. Works with all pairs. Ideal for beginners and experienced traders It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America. It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it i
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Diver OBV
Oleksandr Medviediev
Indicators
OBV   Divergence Formation  (hereinafter "Diver") is based on On Balance Volume  technical indicator (OBV) that is a momentum indicator that relates volume to price change. Classic (regular) and Reversal (hidden) Divergences - at your choice. Adjustable sizes and all parameters Flexible settings including VOID levels (additional alert function, arrows on price-chart show in which direction to trade) No re-paint / No re-draw (set  CalcOnOpenBar =false) "SetIndexBuffer"  available for all variable
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
EZ Binary EUUS Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half end) and LONDON section (First half) Currency pairs: EUR/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using
FREE
Super Trend Filter Indicator
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Super Trend Filter Indicator Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle , If super trend in Buy signal , then signal candle calculate as master candle  and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super trend in Sell signal , then signal candle calculate master candle  and master candle close below the open candle calculate filter Sell Arrow. 3 Target with Trailing Stop Loss 
ADX MA advanced Trend strength
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
ADX MA: The Ultimate Trend Strength Guide In forex trading, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is a vital indicator for gauging trend strength. Here's a streamlined approach to using ADX for effective trading: 1. Add ADX to your forex chart. 2. Interpret ADX values: <20 is weak, >40 is strong. 3. Identify trend direction: +DI above -DI indicates an upward trend, and vice versa. 4. Execute trades based on ADX and trend: Strong up trend, consider buying; strong down trend, consider selling; we
Smart Signal Generator
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Unleash Smarter Trading with the Smart Signal Generator Tired of guesswork in your trading? The Smart Signal Generator is your new essential tool, designed to simplify your strategy and give you a powerful edge. This isn't just another indicator—it's a system built to provide you with high-probability entry signals, saving you time and boosting your confidence. Key Advantages & Features Intelligent Signal Generation : Our system goes beyond basic crossovers. It uses a built-in EMA filter to conf
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
Abdul Jalil
Indicators
PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Liquidity shock detector
Gabor Bocsak
Indicators
LIQUIDITY SHOCK DETECTOR ( XAUUSD 1 minute EDITION) =================================================== BRIEF DESCRIPTION : ----------------------------------- Detects institutional liquidity zones created by sudden price movements and provides multi-timeframe trend analysis. FULL DESCRIPTION: ----------------- Liquidity Shock Detector identifies significant price movements that often indicate institutional activity. When large market participants enter or exit positions, they create liquid
MBS Trend Flow
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and real tre
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
More from author
Breakout Session Box
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicators
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Trend MACD Candles
Claus Dietrich
4 (2)
Indicators
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 3 / 9 / 6 MACD customize MA Candles Fast EMA : 12 Slow EMA : 26 MACD SMA : 9 1. MA Period : default 14 and 20, which are my favorite for all timeframes, I believe in the 14
FREE
Breakout Box
Claus Dietrich
4.33 (24)
Indicators
BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit) The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range 4 breakout examples are already predefined: A
FREE
Trend MA Candles
Claus Dietrich
4.14 (7)
Indicators
COLORED TREND MA / MACD CANDLES draw MA Candles above/below Moving Average in a single color draw MA as a leading Line like a Supertrend draw MA as a Channel => MA High and Low draw MACD Candles above and below 0 and Signal-Line Your  Advantage: a simple view of the trend direction a simple view over the higher trend direction a calmer chart for the eye clear rules can be defined Settings: Bars to process : 6000 is my default, this value is up to you Value Quick-Set : pre-Settings MACD 12 / 26
FREE
Open Momentum
Claus Dietrich
Indicators
Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO true Momentum - time-based Indicator it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR Filter Daytime Weekdays Moving Averages Keltner-Channel MACD Advantages Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend,
Filter:
izaga3
1965
izaga3 2025.05.23 17:20 
 

This indicator is my go-to. I have had it for years now, and Momentum Solo has stood the test of time. The author's constant upgrades speak to his dedication and conscientiousness. Five stars! Well deserved.

Claus Dietrich
29661
Reply from developer Claus Dietrich 2025.05.25 14:15
Hello Izaga3,
Thank you for your valuable review. I have also been using the indicator daily for years in different time frames.
4example
245
4example 2021.04.23 07:28 
 

Very good indicator that can work out of the box or be customized according to your needs. Claus is spot on on your questions and provides tones of help and explanations. Outstanding quality on both work and customer service.

nanee
271
nanee 2018.07.17 16:46 
 

Hi great Knights!

I'm very pleased with your light. Welcome to China.

Best Regards.

vtcpa04
1163
vtcpa04 2016.03.17 20:43 
 

Excellent product and seller.

Claus was very courteous, responsive, and professional after I informed him the alert function was not working properly.

Pip Collector
346
Pip Collector 2015.12.09 11:49 
 

Great product and great seller, really helpful indicator.

Especially if the next year upgrade for the "1st arrow only alert will show in history" could be release sooner \('-')/

4xplosion
1007
4xplosion 2015.09.25 02:05 
 

Hi....do me a favor and respond to my email request...been 2 days now and I am renting it out and it's not loading unto my platform....

thanks!

[Deleted] 2015.09.09 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review