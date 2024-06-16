Breakout Session Box

4

BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open

  • watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range
  • We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range
    • and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL
  • The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit)
  • The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range
  • 4 breakout examples are already predefined: Asia, Frankfurt, London, US
  • Set up your own favorite opening boxes in a template or as a preset
  • five different ranges and TP zones can be displayed at the same time
  • please watch on YouTube


Additional features:

( use as Session Boxes )

  • discipline yourself and set Periods as your personal Trading Time
  • find the best Periods for your Indicators
  • 5 individual Session Boxes
  • a lot of session presetting
  • watch the spread
  • watch on YouTube

Parameters:

  • Bars to process 1 Bar = 1 Day
  • GMT Shift adjust your local-Time
  • Pre-Settings
    • customize set your own favorite trading-session-boxes and save on your desktop under MetaTrader\MQL4\Presets
    • Asia - Asia Session only
    • Frankfurt - EU Session only
    • London - London Session only
    • US - US Session only
    • Day - the complete day only
    • Index - Index-Open Sessions only
    • Forex - all Forex Sessions only
    • after Work - Open Sessions and a late Sessions (EU-Time)
    • after Work solo - one late Sessions only (EU-Time)
    • Box No.1 only - customize the first Box only
    • Box No.1 No.2 only - customize the first and second Box only
    • Box No.1 9-15:00 || Box No.2 15-19:00 

BOX 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5

  • Session Begin Begin of the Range
  • Session End End of the Range
  • personal Trading-Session-End marks a Box within the Range
  • Support-Resistance-Box usable for Breakout -Strategy
  • Support-Resistance-Box, Extension End set a Time to stop the Box
  • Top, fix in pips give fix pips for the upper Spread-box, default is the current spread
  • Base, fix in pips give fix pips for the lower Spread-box, default is the current spread
  • Spread on Top of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
  • Spread on Base of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
  • Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Personal Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Spread Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Support-Resistance-Box I, Color change it to your favorite color
  • Support-Resistance-Box II, Color change it to your favorite color
  • show Time-Zones show the different Time-Zones. Local- Broker- and UTC/GMT- Time
  • Research function => move boxes one hour at a time by clicking the + and - buttons on the chart, find out which times are most successful for a breakout strategy and write the difference as GMT shift in the settings, or adjust the times for the corresponding box in the settings.


Reviews 2
Andre Co
186
Andre Co 2024.10.10 12:44 
 

Does everything I need. I like you can see local and broker time also and developer has great communication.

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Andre Co
186
Andre Co 2024.10.10 12:44 
 

Does everything I need. I like you can see local and broker time also and developer has great communication.

Herb Wenzel
173
Herb Wenzel 2024.06.27 00:35 
 

Unnecessarily complicated. A simple selectable session box gives one the necessary information to trade this strategy.

Claus Dietrich
30712
Reply from developer Claus Dietrich 2024.06.27 01:16
Hello Herb, thanks for your comment and rating. The Breakout Session Box was previously only available for the MT4, but now it is also available for the MT5, still for free! The boxes could certainly be simpler, but at least I offer more options for free. Have you already tried the spread box, I haven't seen it in any other indicator yet and it's also free. If you like it very simple, save your favorite settings once and enjoy the Breakout Session Box. Best regards
Claus DIetrich
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