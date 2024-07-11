EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.



Nexus hedg ea is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

Features:

No risk for brokers

Backtested and optimized from 2020-202

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally.

Setup:

Attach the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart; Enable trading pairs in Market Watch

Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time

Minimum capital recommended: $1000





Expert Advisor Settings

General Settings

Magic Number

Unique identifier to distinguish this EA’s trades from others.

Lot

Initial trade volume for the first order.

Enable Lot Double

Activates Martingale logic by multiplying lot size on each new position.

Lot Double

The multiplication factor applied when Martingale is enabled (e.g. 2 = double the lot).

Profit and Risk Management

Take Profit In Point

Target profit in points for each trade.

Stop Loss In Point

Maximum allowed loss in points per trade.

Order Step

Distance in points between Martingale trades.

Profit In Dollar

Closes all trades when total profit reaches this amount.

Loss In Dollar

Closes all trades when total loss exceeds this value.

Trade Limits

Max Buy Order

Maximum number of open Buy positions.

Max Sell Order

Maximum number of open Sell positions.

First Trade Conditions

Trade Strategy

Choose the logic for triggering the first trade: None : No condition RSI Cross : RSI crossing level 50 EMA Cross : Price crossing EMA BB Middle Cross : Price crossing Bollinger Band middle line SR Break : Breakout of recent Support or Resistance

RSI Period

Period used for the RSI indicator.

EMA Period

Period for the EMA calculation.

Bollinger Band Period

Number of periods for Bollinger Band.

Bollinger Band Dev

Standard deviation for Bollinger Band calculation.

Bars for Support/Resistance detection

How many previous bars to analyze when detecting support and resistance zones (for SR Break strategy).

First Order Setup

Order Type for First Entry

Select how the first trade is placed: Market : Immediate execution Limit : Buy Limit / Sell Limit Stop : Buy Stop / Sell Stop

Order Distance

Distance (in points) from the current price for placing Limit or Stop orders.

Market Conditions Filter

Max Spread

Maximum allowed spread for placing any trade.

Warning:



I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.



