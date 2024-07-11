Nexus Hedg EA

5

EA with the idea of ​​using the "High Risk - High Reward" strategy. You should use the EA with the same capital as my trading signal, withdraw profits regularly and only use lot size 0.01 no matter the capital.

Nexus hedg ea is an EA that work with hedge strategy.It can trade Crypto, Forex pairs, Metals, Indice but need your optimize. Fully automatic adviser, with a system for recovering from losses. This EA not use anything indicator for entries. Just use math logical.

Features:

No risk for brokers 

Backtested and optimized from 2020-202

Symbol mapping function for different brokers

Different modes of money management with customizable risk 

Parameters are already calibrated and optimized internally. 

Setup:

Attach the EA on ONE EURUSD M15 chart; Enable trading pairs in Market Watch

Recommend good spreads ECN brokers. Standard brokers with New York close time 

Minimum capital recommended: $1000


Expert Advisor Settings

General Settings

  • Magic Number
    Unique identifier to distinguish this EA’s trades from others.

  • Lot
    Initial trade volume for the first order.

  • Enable Lot Double
    Activates Martingale logic by multiplying lot size on each new position.

  • Lot Double
    The multiplication factor applied when Martingale is enabled (e.g. 2 = double the lot).

Profit and Risk Management

  • Take Profit In Point
    Target profit in points for each trade.

  • Stop Loss In Point
    Maximum allowed loss in points per trade.

  • Order Step
    Distance in points between Martingale trades.

  • Profit In Dollar
    Closes all trades when total profit reaches this amount.

  • Loss In Dollar
    Closes all trades when total loss exceeds this value.

Trade Limits

  • Max Buy Order
    Maximum number of open Buy positions.

  • Max Sell Order
    Maximum number of open Sell positions.

First Trade Conditions

  • Trade Strategy
    Choose the logic for triggering the first trade:

    • None : No condition

    • RSI Cross : RSI crossing level 50

    • EMA Cross : Price crossing EMA

    • BB Middle Cross : Price crossing Bollinger Band middle line

    • SR Break : Breakout of recent Support or Resistance

  • RSI Period
    Period used for the RSI indicator.

  • EMA Period
    Period for the EMA calculation.

  • Bollinger Band Period
    Number of periods for Bollinger Band.

  • Bollinger Band Dev
    Standard deviation for Bollinger Band calculation.

  • Bars for Support/Resistance detection
    How many previous bars to analyze when detecting support and resistance zones (for SR Break strategy).

First Order Setup

  • Order Type for First Entry
    Select how the first trade is placed:

    • Market : Immediate execution

    • Limit : Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Stop : Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Order Distance
  • Distance (in points) from the current price for placing Limit or Stop orders.

    Market Conditions Filter

    • Max Spread
      Maximum allowed spread for placing any trade.

    Warning:

    • I only sell EA's through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it is me trying to sell you something, they are a Scammer. Block and report them as spam.
    • If you purchase this EA anywhere besides MQL5 it is a Fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.    


    Avis 1
    bufostudio
    24
    bufostudio 2025.01.03 20:40 
     

    He's got great results. It has the potential to be great EA, but need some fixes.

    Produits recommandés
    Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
    Diogo Antonio De Jesus
    Experts
    EA Fibo Grid Hedge – Automatic Grid Trading Bot with Dynamic Intelligence A professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed using a grid trading logic, combining risk control, adaptive intelligence, and automatic profit management. Proven High Performance With over   1800 simulated trades   and a   Profit Factor of 2.45 , EA_Fibo stands out for its strong market adaptability and robust defense strategy. Its   automatic recovery system   ensures uninterrupted operation even after MetaTrade
    The Last Pharaon
    Alexander Oropesa Marrero
    Experts
    Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Prime Trader
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Experts
    PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
    Two Brothers AU11
    Alexander Oropesa Marrero
    Experts
    Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
    AuDCaD DG Expert
    Philipp Warmuth
    Experts
    AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
    EURUSD 1min scalper
    Catalin Adelin Iovan
    Experts
    Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
    X Forts
    Denis Chebatarev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
    Grey Wolf
    Alexander Oropesa Marrero
    Experts
    Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
    Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
    Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
    5 (5)
    Experts
    60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
    EurUsd London Breakout Pro
    Morgana Brol Mendonca
    Experts
    EURUSD London Breakout Pro Développé avec le soutien d’outils avancés d’intelligence artificielle, EURUSD London Breakout Pro offre un code propre et efficace, optimisé pour la vitesse et la stabilité. Cet Expert Advisor applique un cadre de gestion des risques de niveau institutionnel et évite les stratégies à haut risque telles que le martingale, le grid averaging ou le hedging non contrôlé. Conçu pour les traders exigeant à la fois précision et sécurité, le système combine un concept éprouvé
    FREE
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
    Dollar Yen Killer
    Jestoni Santiago
    Experts
    Dollar Yen Killer is a confirmation-based breakout EA designed for USDJPY. It waits for layered technical validations before triggering entries and adapts dynamically to current market behavior, broker type, and execution environment. Unlike systems that act on single triggers, this EA uses multiple filters and a scoring system to determine when to place trades. You can customize how many filters must be satisfied before execution. Core System Logic: Detects breakout zones by scanning historica
    FSilverTrend
    Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
    Experts
    FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    SYO strategy EA
    Ivan Isern Puyuelo
    Experts
    A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
    Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
    Biswarup Banerjee
    Experts
    Range Breakout Pro MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 qui automatise la gestion des trades en utilisant la stratégie populaire de rupture de range quotidien. Cet outil est apprécié pour sa simplicité et son efficacité à capturer des mouvements de prix significatifs au début de chaque jour de trading, en plaçant et gérant des ordres en attente basés sur des limites de range prédéfinies. Vous pouvez télécharger la version MT4 ici : Range Breakout Pro MT4 Pour une documentation détaillée :
    Babel Assistant
    Iurii Bazhanov
    4.5 (8)
    Experts
    Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
    FREE
    Ict Trend Hunter EA
    Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
    Experts
    Trend Hunter EA: Stop Guessing, Start Trend Following Are you tired of entering trades that look perfect, only to have the market reverse strongly against you? The most common reason for this is trading against the dominant, underlying trend. The Trend Hunter EA is meticulously engineered to solve this exact problem by ensuring you are always trading in harmony with the market's primary direction. The Professional Strategy: Power on the High Frame, Precision on the Low Frame The Trend Hunter EA
    FREE
    ToTheMoon MT5
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (6)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    Jupiter Mt5
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    Fractal Trend Master
    Marcus Vinicius
    Experts
    The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
    BTC Digger AI
    Michal Kudela
    Experts
    The EA was created using AI. It consists of 5 strategies that trade simultaneously. The EA always sets a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), but it uses multiple exit conditions. It enters trades either with a limit order or at market price. For low risk, I recommend using 1% money management (MM), for medium risk 5%, and for high risk up to 25%. The strategy does not include Martingale or Grid settings.
    Ultimatum Breakout MT5
    Ruslan Pishun
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Ultimatum Breakout  - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arb
    Double Grid Pro
    Igor Riabtsev
    Experts
    The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
    Royal Radiante EURUSD
    Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
    Experts
    Royal Radiante is an automated scalping robot that uses a very advanced Logic, Proprietary Indicator, Alot of Technical analysis.  Tested and Proven itself on real accounts with a Good Realistic risk-to-reward ratio. The Logic in this strategy is the core of its performance , Even with bad optimization this strategy will still be very profitable! This strategy does not use Any High & Risky Methods like Martingale / Grid Systems. This Strategy will not have high equity Downdraw ever! due to NO in
    Gordian Knot 1
    Hidenori Tanaka
    Experts
    This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
    Momentum Shift EA
    Daniel Naranjo Morales
    Experts
    EA Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift   est un système de trading automatisé développé spécifiquement pour la paire   USDJPY   sur l'horizon de temps   H1 . Sa stratégie principale repose sur l'identification des points de retournement potentiels du marché et sur l'exploitation des changements de momentum. L'EA est conçu pour opérer sur une base de contre-tendance, cherchant à entrer des transactions lorsque la direction actuelle du marché montre des signes d'épuisement. En analysant une combinais
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    5 (17)
    Experts
    Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.43 (83)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (6)
    Experts
    Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (18)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.89 (9)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (9)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (9)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.25 (56)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (42)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
    Plus de l'auteur
    Nexus Breakout line
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    INTRODUCTION : The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout. The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment The tools are completely free to use Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias
    Mohammed Kaddour
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
    FREE
    Renko Indicator MT5
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage. Live Renko bricks formed by tick data Adjustable brick width expert for indicator attached Scalp with a Renko, get weird. The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
    FREE
    Nexus fibonacci indicator
    Mohammed Kaddour
    4 (1)
    Indicateurs
    This  variant of the ZigZag  indicator is recalculated  at  each  tick  only at the bars that were not calculated yet and,  therefore, it does  not  overload  CPU  at  all  which  is  different   from  the standard indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of  a  line is  executed exactly in ZIGZAG style  and, therefore, the  indicator  correctly and simultaneously  displays  two  of its extreme points (High and Low) at the same bar! Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second max
    FREE
    Nexus Patterns Detection
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    Many traders use Price Action as entry and exit signal. Since the beginning of chart analysis, traders have found several   candlestick patterns   that can indicate possible "behaviors" of the market.   Candlestick Pattern indicator   is an indicator for MetaTrader platform that can detect many of these patterns and show them on screen or to alert traders about them. though they detect slightly different sets of candle patterns. Candlestick Pattern indicator also has a more modern look compared
    FREE
    Nexus Fibonacci Supportt and Resistance
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    The indicator displays support and resistance levels based on fibonacci level in multi period Creates lines indicating the latest support and resistance levels. These lines are updated whenever there is a change in support or resistance levels. Labels are removed if the corresponding conditions are not met. the period is availble in setting and level fibonacci
    FREE
    Heiken Ashi Smoothed Bias Mt4
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    The script tries to determine the overall direction of the market, using smoothed Heiken Ashi candles. The coloring system (using bright and dark colors) is an attempt to detect strong market and weak market conditions. There's also an oscillator within the script These are the  features: Alert condition Features: You can now set alerts in the alert dialog for events like trend switch, trend strengthening and weakening; all for both Bullish and Bearish trend. I also added the code for custom a
    FREE
    Nexus Pivot Points
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
    FREE
    Volunacci mt4
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT5 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
    Nexus Range Breakout
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Experts
    This is a classic Range BreakOut system. Range is defined by min number of bars and max width in pips. User can adjust both. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day, This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. How the expert works The expert creates a range from a grou
    Volunacci MT5
    Mohammed Kaddour
    Indicateurs
    Volonacci Indicator It is an indicator that combines Fibonacci and volume to determine the price direction This indicator helps you identify Fibonacci angles according to the strategy The Volonacci indicator is indeed an interesting combination of Fibonacci levels and volume. This indicator uses Fibonacci tools to identify potential support and resistance levels, and enhances this by using volume to confirm the strength behind the price action. MT4 Version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
    Filtrer:
    bufostudio
    24
    bufostudio 2025.01.03 20:40 
     

    He's got great results. It has the potential to be great EA, but need some fixes.

    Répondre à l'avis