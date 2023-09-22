Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5
- Indicators
- Agus Pujianto
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Take Control of Your Daily Risk — Trade Smarter, Trade Safer
Every professional trader knows that risk management is the key to long-term success. Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5 empowers you to monitor your daily drawdown in real time, helping you maintain discipline, protect your capital, and make data-driven trading decisions with confidence.
🔍 Key Features
- 📅 Real-Time Daily Monitoring
Automatically calculates and displays your daily drawdown directly on your MT5 chart — no manual tracking needed. Stay aware of your trading performance every single day.
- 🛡️ Advanced Risk Control
Keep your losses within safe, predefined limits. Perfect for traders who want to protect profits, control emotions, and avoid overtrading.
- ⚡ Instant Performance Feedback
Updates dynamically with each trade. Get a crystal-clear view of your current drawdown and adjust your strategy on the fly.
- 🎯 Simple & Effective Interface
Clean and modern display for better focus and real-time awareness of your performance.
💡 How to Use
- Attach the Dagangduit Daily Drawdown indicator to any MT5 chart.
- Observe your daily drawdown percentage in real time as trades open and close.
- Use the data to strengthen your risk management and fine-tune your daily strategy.
🧠 Why Traders Love It
- Maintain discipline and avoid emotional trading.
- Protect your capital from large single-day losses.
- Build consistency and confidence in your trading performance.
- A must-have companion for every serious trader.
💬 Special Offer
Get more — and pay less! Purchase the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package to enjoy a special discount and unlock exclusive premium tools for your trading journey.
🌐 Visit our official website:
dagangduit.github.io
