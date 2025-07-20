Dagangduit Monitor

The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features:

Key Features:

All Time Profit : Shows the total profit achieved since the account's inception.

: Shows the total profit achieved since the account's inception. Daily Profit : Shows the profit earned each day.

: Shows the profit earned each day. Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagangduit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.

Additional Notes:

Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders optimize their strategies with clear and detailed profit information.

This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate their overall and daily trading performance.

Usage Suggestions:

Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.

Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.

Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.

By using the DD_Profit_Monitor.mq5 indicator, you can monitor and optimize your trading profits more effectively and efficiently.





