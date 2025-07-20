Dagangduit PL Running
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Looking for a simple and powerful MT5 Profit & Loss Indicator to monitor your trading performance in real time?
DD_PL Running is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display your live running profit and loss directly on the chart. Monitor floating profit, floating loss, and overall account performance instantly while trading forex, gold, indices, or crypto CFDs.
Perfect for:
- Forex traders
- Scalpers
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Prop firm traders
- Multi-position traders
This MT5 account monitoring indicator helps traders stay focused, control emotions, and manage risk more effectively.
Key Features
💰 Real-Time Profit & Loss Display
Track your running P/L instantly while trades are active.
📊 Floating Profit & Floating Loss Monitor
Monitor live account performance directly from your MT5 chart without opening additional tabs.
🎨 Fully Customizable Display
Adjust:
- Text color
- Background color
- Font size
- Position layout
Customize the indicator to match your trading workspace.
🚨 Expiration Notification System
Receive clear notifications when the indicator validity period has expired.
⚡ Lightweight & Fast Performance
Optimized for MetaTrader 5 with low CPU and memory usage.
📈 Better Trading Psychology
Helps traders stay disciplined by monitoring live account performance in real time.
Why Traders Use DD_PL Running
✅ Monitor running profit and loss instantly
✅ Improve risk management decisions
✅ Great for scalping and fast trading environments
✅ Helps reduce emotional overtrading
✅ Easy-to-read floating P/L display
✅ Beginner-friendly MT5 indicator
✅ Works on forex, gold, indices, and crypto charts
Best Use Cases
- Monitoring floating profit during scalping
- Tracking daily trading performance
- Managing prop firm drawdown limits
- Monitoring multiple open positions
- Real-time account performance analysis
Trading Benefits
The DD_PL Running MT5 indicator helps traders:
- Stay aware of current account exposure
- React faster to profit and loss changes
- Improve discipline and consistency
- Make better real-time trading decisions
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Proper risk management and trading discipline are always recommended.
Important Information
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Supports all forex pairs, gold, and CFD instruments
- Designed for real-time account monitoring
- Optimized for fast execution and low resource usage
💬 Special Offer
Get the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package and unlock premium MT5 trading tools with exclusive bundle discounts.
Official Website:
Dagangduit Official Website