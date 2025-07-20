Dagangduit PL Running

DD_PL Running – Real-Time Profit & Loss Indicator for MT5

Looking for a simple and powerful MT5 Profit & Loss Indicator to monitor your trading performance in real time?

DD_PL Running is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display your live running profit and loss directly on the chart. Monitor floating profit, floating loss, and overall account performance instantly while trading forex, gold, indices, or crypto CFDs.

Perfect for:

Forex traders

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

Prop firm traders

Multi-position traders

This MT5 account monitoring indicator helps traders stay focused, control emotions, and manage risk more effectively.

Key Features

💰 Real-Time Profit & Loss Display

Track your running P/L instantly while trades are active.

📊 Floating Profit & Floating Loss Monitor

Monitor live account performance directly from your MT5 chart without opening additional tabs.

🎨 Fully Customizable Display

Adjust:

Text color

Background color

Font size

Position layout

Customize the indicator to match your trading workspace.

🚨 Expiration Notification System

Receive clear notifications when the indicator validity period has expired.

⚡ Lightweight & Fast Performance

Optimized for MetaTrader 5 with low CPU and memory usage.

📈 Better Trading Psychology

Helps traders stay disciplined by monitoring live account performance in real time.

Why Traders Use DD_PL Running

✅ Monitor running profit and loss instantly

✅ Improve risk management decisions

✅ Great for scalping and fast trading environments

✅ Helps reduce emotional overtrading

✅ Easy-to-read floating P/L display

✅ Beginner-friendly MT5 indicator

✅ Works on forex, gold, indices, and crypto charts

Best Use Cases

Monitoring floating profit during scalping

Tracking daily trading performance

Managing prop firm drawdown limits

Monitoring multiple open positions

Real-time account performance analysis

Trading Benefits

The DD_PL Running MT5 indicator helps traders:

Stay aware of current account exposure

React faster to profit and loss changes

Improve discipline and consistency

Make better real-time trading decisions

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Proper risk management and trading discipline are always recommended.

Important Information

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Supports all forex pairs, gold, and CFD instruments

Designed for real-time account monitoring

Optimized for fast execution and low resource usage

💬 Special Offer

Get the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package and unlock premium MT5 trading tools with exclusive bundle discounts.

Official Website:

Dagangduit Official Website