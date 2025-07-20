Dagangduit ATR

The DD_ATR MT5 indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team. This indicator is designed to calculate and display the Average True Range (ATR) in real-time, providing traders with essential volatility information to aid in their trading decisions.

Key Features:

  • ATR Calculation: Calculates and displays the ATR for the selected timeframe.
  • Multiple Timeframes: Displays ATR values for multiple timeframes (M1, M2, M3), giving traders a comprehensive view of market volatility.
  • Customizable Appearance: Allows customization of text color and font size for better visibility and user preference.
  • Expiration Notification: Displays a notification when the indicator's active period has expired, ensuring the user is aware of the validity period.
  • Copyright: Copyright belongs to the Dagang Duit Core Team, 2023. More information can be found on the official website: www.dagangduit.com.

Additional Notes:

  • Trading in the financial markets carries high risks but also offers great profit potential. This indicator helps traders understand market volatility and make more informed decisions.
  • This indicator is designed to provide transparency and make it easier for traders to monitor and evaluate market conditions.

Usage Suggestions:

  • Learn and master trading strategies using the information provided by this indicator.
  • Use this indicator as a tool to enhance discipline and consistency in trading.
  • Stay aware of trading risks and always use good risk management practices.

By using the DD_ATR.mq5 indicator, you can gain valuable insights into market volatility and optimize your trading strategies more effectively and efficiently.

💬 Special Offer

Get more — and pay less! Purchase the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package to enjoy a special discount and unlock exclusive premium tools for your trading journey.

🌐 Visit our official website:
dagangduit.github.io


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Agus Pujianto
5 (1)
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The "Alligator" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to assist traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform in identifying market trends and potential price reversal points. This indicator is based on a concept developed by Bill Williams, a renowned technical analyst in the world of trading. How the Indicator Works: The Alligator indicator operates by using three Moving Average (MA) lines with different periods. These three lines are: Jaws: This is a Moving Average line with a
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Trendlines Automatic
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The Trendline Automatic indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool specifically designed to assist traders in identifying critical levels in the financial markets through the automatic drawing of support and resistance trendlines on price charts. With its automatic capabilities, this indicator saves traders time and effort in analyzing price movements, allowing them to focus on making better trading decisions. Key Features : Automatic Drawing of Trendlines : This indicator allows traders t
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Scalpix Max
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Welcome to the era of intelligent automated trading with Sclapix Max. This MT4 robot is a cutting-edge trading solution meticulously designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Whether you're a novice trader looking to harness artificial intelligence to enhance your trading performance or an experienced trader seeking the ultimate tool to automate sophisticated trading strategies, Sclapix Max is your answer. Transforming Your Trading: With Sclapix Max, you'll experience a radical t
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Dagangduit Candle Timer MT4
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Introduction to the Candle Time Indicator The Candle Time Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), helps users know how much time on a candlestick is remaining. This is a simple but incredibly powerful and useful tool. To download the Dagangduit CandleTime.mq4 indicator, check the bottom of this post. It’s one of the best forex time indicators in its category. The function of the indicator will not change, even if you change the name of the indicator. The candlestick countdown timer will tell you how m
Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT4
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Daily Monitoring : The indicator automatically calculates and displays the daily drawdown on your trading chart, allowing you to see how well you're performing on a daily basis. Risk Management : By monitoring daily drawdown, traders can better manage their risk. It helps to keep daily losses within acceptable limits. Real-Time Information : Daily drawdown is updated in real-time, providing accurate and up-to-date information about your trading performance. How to Use: Activate the "Daily Drawd
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The "Dagangduit Spread Indicator" is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with essential information about the current spread in the chart window. This indicator offers customizable features, including font parameters, display location on the chart, spread normalization, and alerts to enhance your trading experience. Key Features: Real-time Spread Display : The indicator displays the current spread in real-time on your trading chart, allowing you to stay informed about the cost of execut
Dagangduit Auto SLTP MT4
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The "Dagangduit EA Auto_SLTP" is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed by the   Dagangduit   Core Team for MetaTrader 5. This EA is designed to provide automated management of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for your trades, as well as other advanced features to enhance your trading experience. Key Features: Automated SL and TP Management : The EA automatically manages the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels of your open positions, allowing you to protect your profits and limit pote
Auto SLTP Risk Assistant MT4
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Auto SLTP Risk Assistant   is an automatic trading tool for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders set   Stop Loss (SL)   and   Take Profit (TP)   accurately based on   fixed risk per trade . With a simple and interactive interface, just drag the   SL line   on your chart and the EA will automatically calculate lot size and TP based on the chosen   Risk:Reward ratio , then execute a   BUY or SELL   order instantly. ️ Key Features: Auto Lot Calculation   based on fixed risk (e.g. $10 per trade).
Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5
Agus Pujianto
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Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5 Take Control of Your Daily Risk — Trade Smarter, Trade Safer Every professional trader knows that risk management is the key to long-term success. Dagangduit Daily Drawdown MT5 empowers you to monitor your daily drawdown in real time , helping you maintain discipline, protect your capital, and make data-driven trading decisions with confidence. Key Features Real-Time Daily Monitoring Automatically calculates and displays your daily drawdown directly on your M
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Dagangduit Spread Indicator MT5
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The "Dagangduit Spread Indicator" is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with essential information about the current spread in the chart window. This indicator offers customizable features, including font parameters, display location on the chart, spread normalization, and alerts to enhance your trading experience. Key Features: Real-time Spread Display : The indicator displays the current spread in real-time on your trading chart, allowing you to stay informed about the cost of execut
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The "Dagangduit EA Auto_SLTP" is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed by the Dagangduit Core Team for MetaTrader 5. This EA is designed to provide automated management of Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for your trades, as well as other advanced features to enhance your trading experience. Key Features: Automated SL and TP Management : The EA automatically manages the Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels of your open positions, allowing you to protect your profits and limit potentia
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The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
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Auto SLTP Risk Assistant – Smart Risk Management & Auto Lot Size EA for MT5 Looking for a fast and professional way to calculate lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit automatically on MT5? Auto SLTP Risk Assistant is a powerful MetaTrader 5 trading assistant and risk management EA designed to help traders execute trades with precise risk control and accurate position sizing. Simply drag the Stop Loss line on your chart, and the EA will automatically: Calculate lot size Set Stop Loss (SL) Set Tak
Grid Spider EA
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Professional Forex EA for MT5 – Automated Trading System by Dagangduit Looking for a powerful Expert Advisor for MT5 that can trade with discipline, speed, and emotion-free execution? This professional Forex EA for MetaTrader 5 is designed to help traders automate their trading strategy, manage risk efficiently, and capture market opportunities 24/7. Whether you are a beginner trader or an experienced investor, this MT5 trading robot helps improve consistency, reduce emotional trading, and opti
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Indicators
DD_Wallpaper – Custom Fullscreen & Centered Background for MT5 Charts Transform your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) charts into a more professional, personalized, and inspiring workspace with DD_Wallpaper. This unique indicator allows you to add custom wallpapers or background images in fullscreen or centered mode directly on your MT5 chart. Perfect for traders who want to improve their trading environment with motivation, aesthetics, or even branding. Key Features ️ Custom Chart Wallpaper – Display you
Dagangduit SNR Line MT5
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DD_SNR_Line – Best Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator for MT5 Looking for a powerful Support and Resistance Indicator for MT5 with breakout alerts and multi-timeframe analysis? DD_SNR_Line is a professional MT5 support and resistance indicator designed to help traders identify key price levels, breakout zones, and market structure automatically. This indicator detects and locks the latest support and resistance levels from your selected timeframe and displays them clearly on any Met
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