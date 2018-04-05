Only SMA Lover

I've created an EA with a simple logic. One day, an idea struck me before bedtime. Without forgetting it, I hurriedly grabbed my laptop from the bag. Just 10 minutes later, the EA was completed.

If the price is above the MA, it sells. If the price is below the MA, it buys. It's completely contrary to typical logic, but it showed good results in backtesting.

I was so excited that I couldn't sleep.

When the price is above the MA, it triggers SELL trades. All SELL trades are closed and modified together when their total profit reaches 10 pips.

You might wonder if such a simple EA can be profitable. My advice is to use timeframes like H1 or H4. Once a trade is closed based on MA position, the EA waits until the next trend change before re-entering. This is the crucial point.

And importantly, avoid trading aggressively. If you stick to these principles, you'll be in the winning group.


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5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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BUMAN Robot
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Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
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Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
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<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
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EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
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<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
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OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
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Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
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The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
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Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
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