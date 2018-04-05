Only SMA Lover

I've created an EA with a simple logic. One day, an idea struck me before bedtime. Without forgetting it, I hurriedly grabbed my laptop from the bag. Just 10 minutes later, the EA was completed.

If the price is above the MA, it sells. If the price is below the MA, it buys. It's completely contrary to typical logic, but it showed good results in backtesting.

I was so excited that I couldn't sleep.

When the price is above the MA, it triggers SELL trades. All SELL trades are closed and modified together when their total profit reaches 10 pips.

You might wonder if such a simple EA can be profitable. My advice is to use timeframes like H1 or H4. Once a trade is closed based on MA position, the EA waits until the next trend change before re-entering. This is the crucial point.

And importantly, avoid trading aggressively. If you stick to these principles, you'll be in the winning group.